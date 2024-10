Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

Three people were injured – two seriously – in a crash near Rotorua late on Sunday.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened about 5.30pm on State Highway 5 at Hamurana, east of Oturoa Rd, when a vehicle left the road and hit a fence.

Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital suffering serious injuries and a third suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked for a time while police cleared the scene.