Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Thousands of Bay of Plenty residents' cars are stolen each year

6 minutes to read
Rotorua residents Dana Watkins and son Riley Bolton understand all too well the pain of having a car stolen. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua residents Dana Watkins and son Riley Bolton understand all too well the pain of having a car stolen. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

"You feel so invaded. We had such an emotional day."

This is how Dana Watkins describes the pain of having her teenage son's car stolen just days after he got it for his birthday.

Her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.