160 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Rotorua area in the last month. Photo / Getty

160 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Rotorua area in the last month. Photo / Getty

An increase in vehicle thefts recently has prompted a warning from police.

Police said today 160 vehicles had been reported stolen in the Rotorua area in the last month.

While a majority of these vehicles had been recovered, police reminded people to put prevention measures in place to avoid having their vehicles stolen.

Area Commander Phillip Taikato said in many instances these vehicles had been taken by people wanting to go for a joy-ride and in other cases offenders used these vehicles to commit other crimes.

"Prevention plays a huge role in deterring offenders from targeting your vehicle in the first place," Taikato said.

"Police need the public's help to limit opportunist thieves' access to vehicles by securing their property."

Police released the following prevention advice.

• Invest in an anti-theft system. These can range from a simple steering wheel lock to a full alarm system that will immobilise the car.

The type that is best for you will depend on how much you want to spend and how high the risk is for your car

• Giving the impression that you have an alarm system will sometimes be enough to deter thieves; stickers on windows or flashing LEDs on the dashboard can be all it takes

• Always lock your car, even when you are parked in your own driveway.

It can take mere seconds for a thief to drive away with your car – and the valuables you keep inside it

• Never leave your keys in your unattended car, even for a brief moment.

If you keep your house keys on the same keychain a thief could have both your car and access to your house

• Avoid leaving valuables like CDs, laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices and iPods in your car.

If you have to leave them there, make sure they are out of sight

• When you are parking at night you are more vulnerable to theft. Try to park in well-lit areas and always be aware of what is going on around you. Keep the doors locked at night even when you're in the car.

Be sure it is safe to get out if you are alone and it's dark.