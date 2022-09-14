The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to the announcement of a one-off public holiday

Premium subscribers react to the announcement of a one-off memorial day to commemorate Queen Elizabeth. Photo / File

New Zealand will mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday on September 26.

The public holiday would be called "Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day" and legislation would be passed next week to bring the holiday into force.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a State Memorial Service for the Queen would also be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day.

Read the full story: Queen Elizabeth death: NZ public holiday announced for September 26

The next thing will be, let's become a republic once we have had our free day off of course.

- Dale F



Am puzzled, surely a Memorial Day should link into the same day the rest of the world similar to other events such as observing Anzac Day so why are we different to both the UK and Aussie?

- Emma W



Great to see this holiday. For 70 years of the greatest Matriarch of all time I'd say what's a day to show respect for what she's done for Kiwis.

- Laurie W



This decision was inevitable unfortunately. And of course another day off school for the kids doesn't matter either - the standards are so low now they can't drop any further!

- Mark S



As a civil servant I'd just like to say thanks to you all. Your taxes (and mine) will fund a great day smoking a brisket with a few cold ones. God bless the Queen!

- Dave B

What a joke. Like many others we will have to fork out for a mindless decision.

We have a project to complete so will have staff working on a public holiday and will have to provide a day in lieu.

What do we possibly gain by remaining in the Commonwealth?

- Joseph C



Public holiday should be the 20th not 26th! So those that want to watch live coverage of the funeral can do so without having to worry about work the next day. This government can't get anything right!

- Leeann W

