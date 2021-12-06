The Hits Fill the Bus now rolling around Rotorua for Salvation Army Foodbank

The Salvation Army's annual Fill the Bus appeal.

The Hits Fill the Bus



• Join us live as the bus rolls to a location near you

• Collecting non perishable items for the Salvation Army foodbank

• Full day's schedule below

7.20am:

The bus is currently parked up at St Andrews Shopping Centre.

On board this morning we have The Hits Rotorua's Paul Hickey and his wife Katie, Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye, Rotorua Salvation Army Christmas food co-ordinator Donna Reiss, Salvation Army volunteer Lisa, and Shauni James from the Rotorua Weekender.

Next stop is Countdown Fenton St at 7.50am.

What is Fill the Bus?

An annual day of fun, smiles and community generosity is back once again today, with The Hits Fill the Bus ready to roll around the city.

Fill the Bus is a one-day appeal to support the Salvation Army Foodbank.

For 10 hours the bus goes all over Rotorua, visiting schools, businesses and shopping centres, and slowly but surely the bus gets filled up with non-perishable food donations from locals.

The first stop this morning is at St Andrews Shopping Centre from 7.10am to 7.30am.

Fill the Bus 2021 Public Schedule.