It’s time to take water safety seriously in this country.

Last year’s record-breaking number of drownings has prompted politicians and water safety advocates to urgently call for lifejacket legislation.

With 94 preventable drownings, the highest in a decade, it is clear that immediate action is needed to address this alarming issue.

The proposed Life Jackets for Children and Young Persons Bill, introduced by National MP Simon Watts, would make it illegal to use a vessel six metres or less in length without everyone on board under the age of 15 wearing a lifejacket.

While some doubt its effectiveness, we cannot afford to dismiss any potential solution.

The Bay of Plenty, with nine drownings, had its own share of sorrow but the highest numbers were seen in Northland, followed by Auckland, Waikato, and Canterbury.

These grim statistics show that no region is exempt from the dangers of the water.

It comes as the Coroner recently recommended Tauranga City Council and Surf Life Saving New Zealand work together to undertake a coastal risk assessment and agree on an implementation plan that would identify locations where signage and rescue equipment would be beneficial to public safety.

That followed the death of Tauranga father Reon Wikeepa, 43, last year who drowned trying to save his daughter in Mount Maunganui.

Other councils should follow suit, adopting this approach to ensure public safety in a crucial step towards preventing future tragedies.

While the lifejacket legislation focuses on children and young people, we must not overlook the fact that recreational boating fatalities disproportionately affect older participants.

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan rightly points out that adding another regulation alone won’t fix the problem but a comprehensive approach is needed that addresses all age groups.

The current situation, where bylaws change from region to region, is confusing. Consistency is vital.

Coastguard New Zealand supporting swift legislation making lifejackets mandatory highlights the urgent need for change.

Another key step is changing people’s attitudes toward water safety.

But I believe a large part of the solution sits in the hands of the community.

Investment in beach safety signs, education, public rescue equipment, and mandatory lifejacket use is paramount.

Lifeguards are often the last line of defence but cannot be expected to shoulder the entire burden.

Recent research shows that an average of 48 lives each year are saved by surfers, exemplifying the spirit of community we should all strive for.

The Surfers Rescue 24/7 course, focusing on rescue techniques and CPR skills, serves as an excellent example of equipping individuals with the tools needed to save lives.

Initiatives like these that empower ordinary citizens to become everyday heroes should be applauded and supported.