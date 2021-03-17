'The big gig': Entertainer Pio Terei coming to Tūrangi to talk parenting

Pio Terei will be presenting his tips for parenting this Sunday at the Tūrangi Senior Citizens Hall. Photo / Supplied

It's often called the toughest job in the world - and most of us go into it completely unprepared.

Parenting is hard work, and TV personality, MC and entertainer Pio Terei knows it.

So he's doing his bit to help build stronger whānau in Aotearoa New Zealand by teaming up with charity Parenting Place to present his inspiring and entertaining parenting shows.

On Sunday morning, he'll be at the Tūrangi Senior Citizens Hall talking about parenting. His informative, entertaining talk is free and everyone is welcome.

"Some people, especially our Māori families, think that going to a course means you suck as a parent," says Pio. "But the All Blacks are at the top and they still train every week. We've got to be like the All Blacks when it comes to parenting."

He says the main area where individuals can make a difference to helping New Zealand youngsters grow up healthy and happy is by parenting their own children well.

"A lot of us parent like we were parented. It's understanding the different world that kids are living in and the different challenges they have. We look at Millennials today and think 'man, these kids are so different', and they are, but we need to understand that as well as have some empathy.

"I just talk about techniques, we look at different parenting styles, giving tools to parent teenagers to toddlers, the whole thing really."

Pio says he keeps the tone light and entertaining - he calls it "edu-tainment" and says if people go home with three or four tips to put into practice, that can alter the whole mood of the family. Little things like altering the time of day they speak with their kids and how they do it, can make a big difference. A few tips and tricks to help keep the kids happy and the adults sane never go astray.

He says since Covid-19, there has been a rise in anxiety and children take their cues from adults.

"It's a bit like when you have turbulence in a plane. If Mum and Dad are calm and reassuring, then [the family] will just keep going. If they're not, that creates all sorts of anxiety."

Pio says he got into presenting parenting sessions because parents today are finding things hard and some are dropping the ball, and this leads to problems later.

"If we can get our houses right then we can get the country right. A lot of people are winging it and low-income families have certain problems, and at the other end there's big high-rollers who are just working so hard they have no time with the kids. It's about finding the balance as a parent and asking for help and making it the big gig.

"If you're going to have kids, make it the big gig and be a good leader."

Pastor Steve Hollis says Pio's talk is not a church service and it will be run cafe style, with morning tea, Pio's talk and the chance to ask questions.

He says Pio was invited to come and present because parenting can be a struggle at times.

"It's just tips to help from someone who's known and who people will come and listen to, and he'll be able to provide them with inspiration and thoughts about how to be a great family and have a great family life together.

"We're just wanting people to focus on the parenting side and everyone is most welcome."

¦Pio's parenting talk is being organised by River of Life Church, and it will be held at the Turangi Senior Citizens' Hall at 10.30am on Sunday, March 21. The talk is free.