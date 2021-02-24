Feeling the love: Easton Trueman's family thank Tūrangi community

Two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, Easton Trueman started 10 months of intense treatment. May 2020. Photo / Supplied

"We want to absolutely thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts," says Natalie Trueman.

It's been 10 months since four year old Tūrangi boy Easton Trueman was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and his parents Natalie and Michael can't thank the community, family and friends enough.

In May last year Easton became lethargic and was having nose bleeds. Natalie became concerned when a blood clot came out of his mouth and she took him to Taupō Hospital emergency department where test results would reveal he had cancer. Easton also had a rare subtype called Philadelphia Positive ALL and this makes his cancer more intense and aggressive.

Now home in Tūrangi, Natalie says Easton has completed 10 months of intense treatment. For seven months he had hospital appointments at Starship Hospital in Auckland, at Rotorua Hospital and at Taupō Hospital. The family would manage a few nights at home in Tūrangi before setting off again for another appointment.

Easton Trueman (left) is now home in Turangi after three months in Starship Hospital. He is pictured with his brother Eden on the trampoline. Photo / Natalie Trueman

Michael had to give up his forestry job and Natalie was able to take unpaid leave from her work at Pihanga Health so they could get Easton to his appointments while also looking after their two other young children.

The couple have a mortgage and the financial pressure of travelling to hospital and staying in Auckland led to family friend Taina Hamilton raising $4870 through Givealittle. Tūrangi tourism business Rafting New Zealand also got on board, running discounted rafting trips on the Tongariro River with the goal of raising $5000 for the family.

Easton has had numerous medical procedures including chemotherapy, blood transfusions and lumbar punctures and for the last three months the entire family lived in Auckland while Easton was in Starship Hospital. Now they are home, and Natalie says the hardest part of the treatment is behind them.

"He still has a year of treatment ahead of him, but it is less intense and will be closer to home," said Natalie.

As an example, having had lumbar punctures twice each month, Natalie says Easton now only has to have the procedure done once every three months.

The family got home to find gifts on their doorstep, they have received many notes from well wishers in the community, and Natalie says a trip to New World Tūrangi is full of hugs.

"I never realised the power of community. We have had a lot of bad days. But to get home and feel surrounded by love and support from our neighbours, family, friends and the wider community is so wonderful."

She says Easton is doing quite well, and they are all trying to find their new normal. At the moment he hangs out at home with his brother and little cousins and is able to walk around.

"He can't sprint everywhere like he used to. He loves the trampoline but even climbing up the ladder is hard. But his smile is back and his cheekiness is back."

Easton is looking forward to going back to kindergarten in a few months and the family will just have to watch his blood test results as all the chemotherapy has given him low immunity and he will be susceptible to picking up bugs.

Easton Trueman, has a rare subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Photo / Supplied

Michael will spend the rest of the year taking care of Easton's appointments while Natalie will return to work at Pihanga Health in a few months. She says her employers have been hugely supportive as have her friends in the medical field.

"Without the community support we wouldn't have been able to get through."

On behalf of the family, Natalie would like to thank everyone for all their love and support.