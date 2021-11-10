The 90% Project: Taupō District creeping towards Covid-19 vaccination goal

Taupō Covid-19 vaccination nurse Iritana Waiariki is dedicated to protecting her community against Covid-19. Photo / David Beck

When it comes to getting 90 per cent of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, Taupō District is lagging behind other parts of New Zealand.

However, those on the frontline are confident the target will be hit.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 66 cities or districts racing towards the 90 per cent vaccination mark.

As of November 7, Taupō District sat in 48th place with 70.7 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

A total 82.8 per cent of the eligible population in the Taupō District have had at least one dose whole 17.2 per cent remain unvaccinated.

When the figures are broken down into suburbs, Wharewaka leads the way for the Taupō District. It sits third in the Lakes District Health Board area with 81.2 per cent fully vaccinated and 90.3 per cent having at least one dose. Rotorua suburbs Springfield North and Lynmore are first and second respectively.

The Lakes DHB area as a whole is sitting at 69.6 per cent fully vaccinated and 82.2 per cent with at least one dose.

Taupō Covid-19 vaccination nurse Iritana Waiariki has been on the frontline for months, not only in the Taupō Vaccination Hub, but travelling to places like marae and emergency housing to vaccinate and provide information.

Last weekend marked three weeks since the Super Saturday event, meaning those who got their first dose are now eligible for their second.

On Saturday, 277 vaccinations were administered in the Taupō District and another 86 on Sunday.

Waiariki says numbers have slowed down a little since the initial push but there were still about 100 to 200 people a day getting vaccinated.

"We are still low. There are a lot of people out there that are just anti vaccines and there's a lot of information going around, on social media especially.

"The thing that really gets everyone is that they don't have a choice anymore. There are so many different reasons that people are hesitant."

Waiariki and her team are doing a lot of work in an effort to educate the community and encourage people to get vaccinated.

"One of my main targets is our Māori population because those stats are very low. I organise marae clinics, I work with the Taupō Medical Centre, I go out to the emergency housing.

"It's been really good, even when the numbers vaccinated are small, people are coming in to ask questions. Almost all of them, once they have their questions answered, end up getting vaccinated.

"It's just about spreading information, I understand they have their own reasons to not be vaccinated, but sometimes it's just a matter of going out, sitting down and talking to them. It doesn't matter about the numbers, it might be five, it might be 20, it's just getting those first ones in.

"Often we go back to do the second dose and we pick up more. It's good to get the first vaccinated, the ones who have been thinking about it but want to talk first. They can then lead the way for others."

Waiariki says she encouraged people to get vaccinated, not just for themselves but for their whānau and loved ones.

"I got vaccinated for my family and my grandchildren. Even though if we get it, we might be all right, how would you feel if you gave it to one of your children or someone who has a critical illness and it really harmed them.

"If we have too many unvaccinated people, our health system may not be able to cope. What will happen to terminally ill people if our hospitals are filled with Covid cases?

"Lakes DHB has been great because they've allowed me to go out and reach those Māori communities. You give them that bit of trust. I never force them, I explain they have a choice and give them the reasons that I have chosen to be vaccinated."

To book your Covid-19 vaccination or for more information go to www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz