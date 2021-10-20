Covid-19 coronavirus Delta variant: Vaccine hub for Tauhara College students, staff and school whānau

Tauhara College. Photo/ Supplied

Bringing the vaccine to the students.

Covid-19 vaccinations are being offered today at Tauhara College.

This is a Lakes District Health Board initiative for students, staff, and school whānau to get their first or second jab.

A spokesperson for Lakes DHB said the vaccinations were being offered at the college as part of the drive to get 90 per cent of the country vaccinated against Covid-19.

The one-off vaccination day is supported by the college board of trustees and a drop-in clinic will run from the school hall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to scan in with the Covid-19 tracer app.

Vaccinated students will get a $5 voucher to either Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, or Subway 'as a thank you for doing their part in the drive to 90 per cent'.

In a newsletter to parents, the school said it isn't compulsory for students to get the vaccine.

"It is the students' choice whether or not they receive the vaccination. We are not

forcing students to receive the vaccine."

The college is asking that parents/caregivers fill out a consent form if their child is getting vaccinated today. The school said that parents/caregivers will be contacted if a student attends the vaccination clinic without the consent form.

"We will contact you and notify you of their intentions. We cannot stop a student if they chose to be vaccinated."

Lakes DHB provided information to the school about informed consent for consumers aged 12 to 15 years. The information supplied states that under the code of rights, every person, including a child, has the right to the information they need to make an informed choice or to give informed consent.

"Therefore, a young person aged 12-15 years can provide their own informed consent or refusal to consent if they are deemed competent to give consent, and a parent or guardian does not need to provide consent or be present."

Lakes DHB said a young person may choose to have their parent or guardian provide consent on their behalf.

"Informed consent for consumers aged 12-15 years can be verbal. However, written consent can be required if it is the provider's or vaccinator's preference, and like with all consumers, must be obtained if there is significant risk of adverse effects."

In the newsletter, the school encouraged everyone to research the facts around the Covid-19 vaccine and pandemic, and to take advice from experts. The school said the amount of misinformation that has been shared across social media is concerning.

"We are not wanting to offend anyone's personal preferences relating to vaccinations, this is their choice. We are just sharing the information that has been shared with us by the Ministry of Health."

A Lakes DHB spokesperson said it was working with the Ministry of Education and "a few" large local high schools to offer vaccine options.

The DHB was keen to deliver the clinics to other schools in the region to make getting vaccinated as "easy as possible".

The Lakes District Health Board's team are also administering vaccines at Rotorua Boys High School this Friday and on December 3.

Last week, the Government announced all teachers and other staff in contact with children at schools or early learning centres must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, with a first dose by November 15.

The Ministry of Health has put together a website that explains the vaccine from evidence-based research. https://covid.immune.org.nz/covid-19-vaccines-nz/comirnaty-mrna-pfizerbiontech-vaccine/how-comirnaty-vaccine-works-and

The Details

What: Covid-19 vaccination opportunity at Tauhara College, a drop-in clinic for first and second doses

When: Today, Thursday, October 21from 8.30am to 2.30pm

Where: Tauhara College hall

Who: The clinic is open to all students, staff and whānau of students. Students will receive a $5 voucher to Domino's, McDonald's or Subway