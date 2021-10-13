Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Taupō staff gearing up to vaccinate 1000 people on Super Saturday

A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Tūrangi in August. Photo / Tūwharetoa Health

Lakes District Health Board staff are gearing up for Super Saturday at Taupō's Covid-19 Community Vaccination Centre in Totara St this weekend.

A Lakes District Health Board spokesperson said the centre would be open from 8am to 6pm to both booked appointments and people walking in without an appointment.

She said staff were busy preparing for Super Saturday and hoped to administer 1000 vaccinations on the day.

Super Saturday is a nationwide event, a national day of action to encourage all Kiwis to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

To celebrate Super Saturday, the Taupō Covid-19 vaccination hub will also have lots of giveaways and prizes, a barbecue on site, coffee and Mr Whippy. Bring your family and friends, join in the fun and help protect yourself, your loved ones and the community.

Vaccinations are the best way to get back to doing what we love, and if you get a double dose, you're far less likely to get seriously sick and pass the virus on to others.

As well as the vaccination centre in Taupō, there will be a drive-through vaccination event in Tūrangi at the carpark opposite the Tūrangi Community Health Centre from 10am to 4.45pm. Tūwharetoa FM will be on site.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be delivered at a second drive-through event at the Taupō Events Centre on Tuesday, October 19. Photo / Rachel Canning

If you can't make it in Taupō or Tūrangi on Saturday, there will be a drive-through vaccination held at the Taupō Events Centre car park in Taupō on Tuesday, October 19 from 9am to 6pm.

If day-time vaccinations are too difficult because you work shifts, evening vaccinations can be booked at Mainstreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St, Taupō.

In Tūrangi, Pihanga Health are doing drop-in Covid-19 vaccinations most days and booked vaccinations on Thursdays.

If you live in an outlying area, there may be a travelling vaccination service coming to a marae or community hub near you. Vaccination clinics have been held at Mokai, Wairākei, Waitahanui, Tokaanu, Whakapapa, Motuoapa and Omori/Kuratau and more are planned.

Super Saturday vaccinations

· Tūrangi drive through – Tūrangi Community Health Centre carpark, 10am to 4.45pm.

· Taupō Covid-19 Community Vaccination Centre, Totara St will be open from 8am to 6pm. Booked appointments and walk-ins are welcome. On-site festivities and food.

· Tuesday October 19: vaccination drive-through, Taupō Events Centre carpark, 9am to 6pm.

· Every weekday at Pihanga Health, Tūrangi, for drop-in vaccinations.

· Friday October 22: Hirangi Marae, Tūrangi, 12.30pm to 4.30pm.