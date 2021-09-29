Bookings and walk-ins key for success in Tūrangi Covid-19 vaccine rollout

A three-day drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Tūrangi in late August saw 919 doses of vaccine administered. Photo / Tūwharetoa Health

Slowly but gently for vaccine-hesitant whānau in Tūrangi.

A dual system is in place in Tūrangi for people wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccination. People can either make an online booking at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or they can get in touch beforehand and then arrive at Pihanga Health with family members and all get vaccinated together.

"I was really clear with the DHB [district health board] when they rang in May about the online system. This is how we'll do it," said Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust chief executive officer Willow Salvador.

Willow said it made sense to vaccinate a family group together, regardless of their age. She said administration staff have been instructed to not prevent someone from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 because they don't have an online appointment.

"If moko's going to bring Nan in, then we'll do them both. If Nan's 54 and Koro is 64, we'll do them both."

Willow Salvador was checking people in at the Covid-19 vaccination drive-through event at the Taupō Events Centre on Friday and Saturday, September 3-4. Photo / Rachel Canning

Tūrangi has held a temporary vaccination hub from June 21 to July 31, a drive-through vaccination event at the end of August and a marae-based vaccination drive-through at Hīrangi Marae.

"The drive-through picked up a few holiday home residents as well. At the end of the day it's about protecting everyone in our community against Delta."

Willow says Pihanga Health is vaccinating people every day against the Covid-19 virus.

"It does get a bit complicated because once we open a vial we have four hours to use the six doses and we don't want to waste any."

The drive through vaccination clinic at Hirangi Marae, Tūrangi on Friday, September 3. Photo / Tūwharetoa Health

She says a good solution is for family members to come in together and make it an occasion.

"We say, 'how about you bring five of your friends and we'll do afternoon tea for you'."

She says people are getting in touch through social media or ringing up with queries.

"The ones that reach out are hesitant. They want further information or clarity on the process."

Recently a whānau of six came and got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Willow said they had previously been adamant they were not going to get vaccinated but had then changed their minds.

"They were made to feel welcome, one of our staff brought in some baking as a celebration."

She said the approach they continue to take will be "one at a time. Providing information. Dispelling myths and hesitation. And then onto the next."

Covid-19 vaccinations were delivered at a drive-through event at the Taupō Events Centre on September 3-4. Photo / Rachel Canning

Second vaccination drive-through events are planned, with the Tussock Bar & Restaurant in National Park being added to the vaccination locations.

A Mr Whippy-style vaccination campervan is arriving soon, dubbed Shots On Tūrangi. The new van is a partnership between Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust and Pihanga Health and will be driven to small settlements within the Taupō rohe, offering vaccinations to all those eligible.

Willow says she is grateful to staff at Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust who have done an amazing job throughout the pandemic.

"They don't stop. When we go into lockdown they continue to work, remotely. Every time they show up without complaint. We are nothing without all of them."

She said their current challenge is how to get 12 to 30-year-olds vaccinated against Covid-19 as the Taupō District has a lower percentage uptake for that age group.