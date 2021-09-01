Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō awaits approval for after hours Covid-19 jabs

A Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō are waiting for sign-off to open an after-hours Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Taking on the huge amount of paperwork was a daunting task, said managing director and pharmacist Ayman Ibousi.

"Being able to offer an after-hours vaccination service will really help essential workers get vaccinated," said Ayman.

He said an after-hours vaccination service will also remove a barrier to getting vaccinated for those who can't take time off work or are a caregiver during the day.

The pharmacy is currently open until 7.30pm daily and staff already offer a flu vaccination service. Ayman says the Covid-19 vaccines will be offered from 6pm to 9pm from Sunday to Friday, with staff having a well-deserved night off on Saturday.

He said becoming registered to administer Covid-19 vaccinations was a big challenge for a rural pharmacy to take on.

Mainstreet Pharmacy co-owner Ayman Al Ibousi. Photo / Rachel Canning

"There is a 22-page checklist around the vaccine, and there is a 77-page checklist around infection control."

People will be able to book online at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz to have their Covid-19 vaccination from the Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō. The pharmacy will be a second option, alongside the existing Totara St vaccination hub.

Ayman said they don't have a date for when they can offer after-hours Covid-19 vaccinations, but expects it will be soon.