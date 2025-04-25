Tukiwaho and co-creator and lead circus artist Eve Gordon share a personal connection to the story.

RotoruaNZ: Te Tangi a te Tūī, featuring Eve Gordon and Paku Fernandez. Photo / Ben Sarten

Both hailing from Rotorua, they grew up together in the region, where their shared upbringing plays a pivotal role in shaping the authentic voice of the production.

Originally a collaboration between Te Rēhia Theatre and The Dust Palace, this production brings together the strength of kaupapa Māori theatre with the daring spectacle of circus arts.

The result is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience that speaks to the soul of Aotearoa’s cultural heritage.

“Rotorua is very proud to host ‘Te Tangi a te Tūī‘. The performance celebrates Māori culture in such an innovative and powerful way and will not only engage and inspire our community but also contribute to our vibrant arts scene here in Rotorua,” RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said.

“Sir Howard Morrison Centre is the perfect setting for this.”

Two public shows will be offered in Rotorua.

In addition, there will be a special matinee for schools and kura in Rotorua and the wider region.

“Bringing students to ‘Te Tangi a te Tūī’ will not only deepen their understanding of te ao Māori but also provide them with a unique perspective on physical theatre and cultural expression.

“It’s an exciting way to celebrate and promote the arts, and a chance to witness a show created with children and teenagers in mind,” The Dust Palace’s community engagement co-ordinator, Maioha Allen, said.

For more information, join the waitlist or visit sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Limited presale tickets are available from Thursday, May 1.

General sales begin on Monday, May 19.

Tour details:

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, Tauranga, August 6-7

Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua, August 10-11

TSB Showplace, New Plymouth, August 14-15

Forum North, Whangārei, August 19-20

Turner Centre, Kerikeri, August 22-23.

– Supplied content