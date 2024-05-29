Rotorua police advise commuters to plan for disruptions due to protest hīkoi as the Government delivers its Budget today.

Protesters gathering at four locations in Rotorua.

Organisers have encouraged people to walk off the job to unify against “the Government’s assault on tangata whenua and Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

Protesters have blocked a major Rotorua intersection as part of a national day of disruption launched by Te Pāti Māori to coincide with Budget day.

Diversions have been set up on Fenton St, Te Ngae Rd and Lake Rd this morning with protestors gathering at four locations around the outskirts of the CBD.

More than 100 people are gathered at the intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts, blocking the junction and walking in a large circle.

Protester Joe Hicks said he wished he weren’t here today but “we have rights and we want to keep those rights”.

“It took a long time for people for us to get where we are and to take it all away, it’s just stupid,” he said.

Image 1 of 7 : Protestors at the intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts.

In a social media post, Te Pāti Māori listed the four Rotorua locations as the corner of Lake and Bennetts Rd, the intersection of Old Taupo Rd and Pukuatua St near Rotorua Boys’ High School, the intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts near McDonald’s and the Sala St and Te Ngae Rd intersection.

Another protester said, in his opinion, the Government was “mean-spirited”.

”By standing here today, we’re indicating that we’re not happy with the way we’re being treated.”

Rotorua protest organiser and Te Pāti Māori co-vice president Fallyn Flavell said commuters could expect traffic to be disrupted from various points around the city.

Rotorua police said in a statement the public should expect traffic disruptions from 6.30am to 9am and motorists were asked to plan ahead including avoiding the areas and seeking alternative routes.

Officers would be highly visible and, in some locations, would put measures in place to prevent participants from putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way, the statement said.

Diversions set up on Fenton St this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police were working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on roads and public places, as well as on health and safety.

The statement said police recognised the right to peaceful protest, however, unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action.

‘The time is now’

There would be more hīkoi planned in the future “if the Government continues to unjustly remove parts of legislation that directly impact Māori, or are breaching Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, Flavell said.

“The time is now.

“The people who can participate are ready for this, just like they were ready on December 5. The Government will no longer treat us like second-class citizens in our own country.”

She said people could get involved by turning up at one of the four locations.

The tikanga for the protest was peaceful, respectful, mokopuna-focused, mokopuna-friendly, wairua pai [good spirit].

Delay ‘nothing’ compared to what Māori face - protest organiser

Protest organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi, from Toitū Te Tiriti, said “delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori”.

“We are the rangatira of this whenua and will act as we always have. We will act with the grace of our tikanga and sternness embedded in our mana,” Kapa-Kingi told the Herald.

“Heoi anō, just as we looked after Pākehā when they first arrived here in Aotearoa, and every day since, we will do the same this Thursday, while standing for the truth that we never ceded sovereignty, and keeping the wellbeing of our mokopuna at the front of our minds.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s response that Māori should only go on strike on weekends was telling.

Eru Kapa-Kingi with mum Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and dad Korotangi Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Tania Whyte

“According to Luxon, natives are only allowed to protest on weekends while his mates can go anywhere, anytime,” Tamihere said.

Protest motorists in Auckland will converge on to the Northwestern, Southern and Northern motorways from 6.30am to try to accomplish maximum disruption.

Those groups will slowly make their way to the Aotea Centre in downtown Auckland, where a rally will be fronted by community advocate Dave Letele.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi joining National Māori Action Day protesters at Parliament on December 5, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Mark Mitchell condemned the planned “unlawful protest” action on Friday.

“I’ve been very clear with the commissioner that my expectations are that law-abiding Kiwis going about their daily business, their rights are protected above those who choose to break the law,” Mitchell said.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that it is “absolutely illegal”.

Mitchell was joined by his Labour counterpart Ginny Andersen, who said she would not be joining in on the protests.

She said she understood why Māori were protesting but did not agree with unlawful protest.

In Wellington, protesters will meet at the Wellington Railway Station before marching on Parliament ahead of the 2pm Budget 2024 announcement.

Similar delaying tactics will be employed in cities across the country. In December, thousands marched on Parliament.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said they were working to manage the right to protest and people’s rights to go about their daily business.

In addition to Rotorua, areas in and around the Bay of Plenty he said would be affected included Tauranga, Ōpōtiki, Whakātane, Taupō and Tūrangi.

“We are aware that gatherings are planned for Aotea Square in Auckland City from 11am and Parliament Grounds in Wellington from noon which are expected to continue into the afternoon,” Johnson said.

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones said Te Pāti Māori is spreading a “grievance culture” and described the Māori Party hīkoi as a “parade of blind mice”.

“They are promoting victimhood. Sadly their own supporters have become blind mice.

“The Māori Party are telling whānau to strike or go without pay? Will Debbie Ngarewa-Packer [Te Pāti Māori co-leader] work a day for free?

“Their conduct is grossly disruptive and totally selfish.

“Cultural nursery rhymes will not improve our economic circumstances.”

- Additional reporting by Joseph Los’e