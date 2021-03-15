Te Hui Ahurei o Ngā Uri a Atuamatua 2021 brings kapa haka excellence

Te Pikikōtuku o Rongomai - winners of the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regionals 2020. Photo / Supplied

Powerful performances showcasing Te Arawa kapa haka excellence will be taking to the stage this weekend for all to enjoy.

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust, along with Te Matatini Kapa Haka o Aotearoa, is proud to present the inaugural Te Hui Ahurei o Ngā Uri a Atuamatua.

It will feature the six kapa which will be representing Te Arawa rohe at Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata to be held in Auckland from February 22 to 26, 2022.

It will also feature the four primary schools representing Te Arawa rohe at a national festival in November in Nelson.

The four primary schools are Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai, Nga Kura a Iwi o Tuwharetoa, Te Kura Takawaenga o Rotorua and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ruamata.

Event co-ordinator Watu Mihinui says the 2021 Te Matatini national kapa haka festival should have been held last month in Auckland, but because of Covid levels it was postponed.

She says this hui ahurei is one of many being held in lieu of the national Te Matatini Festival.

They are being held throughout Aotearoa in the 12 regions that make up Te Matatini, she says.

"We hope that everybody has a safe, happy, and enjoyable time at our kapa haka ahurei."

The community will also be able to make a gold coin donation to go towards the Smear Your Mea campaign, which Rotorua's Talei Morrison was the force behind.

She says the event is non-competitive, alcohol free, smoke free and has free entry.

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust chairman Trevor Maxwell says the trust is pleased to be able to hold a major event in these challenging times at the Rotorua Stadium.

"It's exciting for Te Arawa, the Rotorua community and the region.

"We are pleased we have the opportunity to showcase some of the best cultural performances that live in the Te Arawa district, and to showcase young talented ones.

"It's going to be a beautiful showcase and it's something we are all getting excited about.

"It's open to the wider community and we would love everyone to come along and see kapa haka at its best."

He says the promotion of the Smear Your Mea campaign was an important kaupapa, not just in Rotorua but nationally, and it was something they were also proud of.

The details

- What: Te Hui Ahurei o Ngā Uri a Atuamatua 2021

- When: Saturday, March 20, 10am to 4pm

- Where: Rotorua International Stadium

- Free