A seagull flies over Lake Taupō, enjoying unseasonably warm and mild weather in the latter part of June. Photo / Merv Richdale

Just where has Jack Frost gone?

What happened to the very cold winter weather of the previous week in Taupo?

Well, after the previous week of below-average June winter conditions, Taupo’s weather last week was a complete contrast and the data figures are further classic proof of climate change in our area.

Firstly, there was some rainfall recorded, and while still very dry here for June, the month is heading to be not the driest, but one of the driest on record in contrast to other immediate surrounding areas.

With a June monthly average of 132.5mm, the figures until the end of last week at 39.5mm were as much as 93mm below the June average by Sunday, June 25.

But, the most staggering figures were revealed with the extraordinary temperatures! Last week’s daytime maximum temperatures were almost 2C above the winter average with a record 17.5C recorded on Friday, June 23. The night-time air minimum was as much as 4.3C above the average at 7.9C, and the daily temperature for the week at 11.2C degrees was a massive 3C above the expected.

The “normal” weather system for this time of the year in Taupō is for westerly to southwesterly conditions as the frontal systems sweep through from the Southern Ocean and Tasman Sea between the areas of high pressure that bring with them more pleasant, fine and frosty periods.

Unfortunately, the La Nino pattern of the summer has lingered and is only just showing signs of change.

Hopefully, the week ahead will return us to normal conditions, but with climatic change, well, who knows?