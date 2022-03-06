Lake Taupō on a sunny day. Photo / Merv Richdale

February weather highlights. Photo / Supplied

February, the last month of summer, in Taupō, began hot, humid and very dry but the passage of a weakening tropical cyclone Dovi on February 11 brought a dramatic change.

A tropical downpour as the cyclone crossed the central and lower North Island on February 12 produced overnight rain of 96mm, a record 24-hour fall for any February day in Taupō. It also brought an end to drought conditions that stretched well back into January and helped swell the monthly rainfall total to 169.5mm, the wettest February since 2018 when 178mm fell during 16 wet days.

Temperatures prior to the passage of Dovi were well above average for summer and a reading of 29.2C was registered on February 10. These temperatures fell to more realistic levels for the second half of the month.

A barometric pressure reading of just 991hPa was recorded with the passage of the cyclone but soon climbed back to more stable pressures for the rest of the month.

Significantly, dry conditions also returned to Taupō as only one day (February 21) has recorded any rain, a mere 2.5mm, during the last 21 days.

March, the first month of autumn, is also considered dry in Taupō and shows an average rainfall of only 77.8mm. However, it would be unwise to rule out the influence of yet another tropical cyclone reaching New Zealand waters in March/April as pressures in the tropical waters to the north remain still unusually active.