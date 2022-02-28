Temperatures generally, day and night, were about 1.5C below the expected average for the month. Photo / Merv Richdale

Taupō's weather highlights for the last week. Photo / Supplied

Last week's Taupō weather was generally settled and slightly cooler than the usual February days with just a few light and scattered showers on Monday, February 21.

Temperatures generally, day and night, were about 1.5C below the expected average for the month.

There was little wind, typical of February weather in Taupō. Barometric pressures remained constant throughout the week.

The warmest day was recorded on February 22 when the temperature peaked at 26.2C, and on the coolest night the air minimum temperature dropped to 5.2C on February 25.

As stated in previous February weather summaries, February in Taupō is generally warm and dry, but this year the passage of weakening tropical cyclone Dovi the previous week was responsible for upsetting the trend.

With a large area of high pressure spreading onto the country and intensifying, the week to 10 days ahead are likely to bring settled weather with little wind. The high-pressure system should serve as a block to the current rain system over eastern Australia and a developing tropical cyclone to the north of New Zealand.