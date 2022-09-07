Coen Nicol (centre) claimed the U19 title at the recent Cycling NZ Cyclo-Cross National Championships - for the second year in a row. Photo / Supplied

It's a mountain bike with road tyres, the sport is called cyclo-cross, and for the past two years a Taupō 17-year-old has held the national title.

Coen Nicol is just back from the Cycling NZ nationals in Christchurch, where he retained his title for the fastest under-19 male.

He started cyclo-cross four years ago and thought it was pretty good, then three years ago he signed up with coach Cam Durno and started to race competitively.

Coen says cyclo-cross is a growing sport in New Zealand, with all races being over short courses. The U19 race is 40 minutes long, and next year when he competes in the under 23's, races will be one hour long.

"It's really big in Belgium and the Netherlands. Cyclo-cross is particularly good for muddy or sandy conditions.

"The tyres are tubeless, so punctures are not a problem."

He says cyclo-cross is about fitness and skill, not air time.

Coen's dad Dave and brother Corban got him into the sport, after trying it out in Hawke's Bay and asking Coen to go with them to the next meet. Corban competes in the under-23 male category, and Coen says the U23s "is a way harder field".

The skills aspect is the main appeal of cyclo-cross for Coen.

"In a really muddy course it's super challenging to get from A to B."

He also loves the atmosphere with the other riders and has made some really good friends.

Corban works at FourB Bike Tours, Shuttles & Hire, and does most of his and Coen's bike repairs.

"But for the bigger issues we go to My Ride Taupō," Coen says.

Cycling NZ Cyclo-Cross under 19 male national champion for 2021 and 2022 Coen Nicol (left) with My Ride Taupō owner Brendon Reynolds (right). Photo / Rachel Canning

My Ride Taupō owner Brendon Reynolds says his business services bikes for serious athletes who want extra performance.

"The athletes maintain their bikes at home, then they come into the shop before a race, and we get their bike to race level.

"The other day, a customer was asking for an extra 10 watts."

For the past few years, Coen's nemesis has been Maui Morrison from Cambridge High School, who placed third at the nationals, with Coen beating him by 30 seconds. Second place went to Finn Wilson from Macleans College.

"It's hard to beat him [Maui]."

Coen hopes to go overseas next year and race with a New Zealand mountain biking team, either through Cycle New Zealand or with the Kiwi MTB Collective.

"I've got a lot of work to do between now and then to qualify."

In the meantime, he is going to leave school at the end of the year and start working at the family business Taupō Hire.

Coen puts his success so far down to support from his father, brother, mother Tracey Nicol, his coach, his mountain biking friends, and Brendon from My Ride.