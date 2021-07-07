Taupō Winter Festival: Gathering Under the Stars for a celebration Matariki dinner

Diners at a previous degustation dinner. Photo / Supplied

There's nothing Taupō's Jules Harvey likes better than a gathering.

For the upcoming Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival, Jules and her newly-launched company, Gathering Events, have put together three nights of dinner and entertainment for 70 odd guests at a time. Sponsored by Cheal Consultants, the dinner is titled The Gathering Under The Stars.

A career in hospitality in Wellington and bars around the world focused Jules on the finer points of food and cocktails. Although she is not a chef, her passion is bringing people together for food and festivities. And what better reason to gather than the Māori new year Matariki?

The two Taupō sittings of the sold-out event will be held on the stage at the Great Lake Centre, with the curtains closed, for an intensely magical experience of food, wine, singing, and storytelling.

Jules' speciality is making each event unique, and without giving too much away, she says the high ceilings under the stage are a perfect space to celebrate the stars of Matariki.

Celebrity chefs and MasterChef 2014 winners Karena and Kasey Bird have created a five-course degustation dinner, inspired by the Māori cuisine of their youth.

Jules says the pair recently presented an event in Tauranga called Taiao: Food of the Gods, where stories of Māori deities of the natural world were told through a six-course degustation dinner.

Jules says the story of each of the nine stars of Matariki will be told at The Gathering Under the Stars.

Kasey Bird, left, and Karena Bird gave a cooking demonstration at Nga Kakano Foundation on Tuesday. 2 February 2021. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

She says there is very much a local focus with the food, entertainment and wait staff all from the Taupō District.

The third and final night of The Gathering Under the Stars is in Tūrangi, at the Hare & Copper. Jules said she really wanted to take the event to the southern end of Lake Taupō as she knows many people will appreciate the opportunity to attend the celebration dinner.

Tickets sold out quickly, and Jules says a big banquet is planned for October.

Jules Harvey organised the Cheal Degustation Dinner - The Gathering Under The Stars. Photo / Supplied

"It's kind of on the down-low. There's a mystery location, guests will be picked up by bus from town early in the evening, there will be dancing."

Not fazed by putting on a banquet for 400 guests or so, Jules has staged degustation dinners at past Taupō Winter Festival events, and is an event consultant for big events. She says food is her passion.

"Not cooking it. But bringing people together, creating memories for people through the art of gathering."