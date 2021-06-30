Smiling tinkler of the ivories joins Rodger Fox Big Band at Taupō Winter Festival

Jazz trombonist and big band leader Rodger Fox (left) with classical pianist Michael Houstoun. Photo / Rodger Fox Big Band

A sell-out show is performing in Taupō at the end of July.

On the back of huge success at the Wellington Jazz Festival, where it sold out the Wellington Opera House, the Rodger Fox Big Band is performing at the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival.

Fans of jazz and classical music are in for a treat as the 18-piece big band performs with New Zealand classical piano player Michael Houstoun, with special guest vocalist Erna Ferry. The partnership with Michael began five years ago, and jazz trombonist and band leader Rodger Fox says it took people a while to get their heads around it.

"It's unique. The whole thing is joining one of New Zealand's most iconic classical pianists, Michael Houstoun, with my 18-piece big band."

Big Band leader Rodger Fox playing the trombone. Photo / Supplied

The music they perform is a mixture of classical music that's been adapted for the big band, and also an adaptation of one of Michael's favourite composers, 1970s pop artist Gino Vannelli from Canada.

"I had an American Grammy award winner, Bill Cunliffe, meld Gino's work for the big band," said Roger.

Jazz and blues vocalist Erna Ferry features with the band, and then performs with Michael.

"Erna is a vivacious, fun and sparkling stage personality. She has the ability to grab the crowd and make them hers."

Special guest Erna Ferry will perform with the Rodger Fox Big Band at the Taupō Winter Festival. Photo / Supplied

Off The Tracks reviewed last week's show when it performed at the Wellington Jazz Festival.

"Erna Ferry's cameo spot was a nice change of direction, a gorgeous rendition of Summertime – with the samba-sway sashaying its way into and around the song, and a cool bar-room blues meets big band flip to the Rolling Stones' Honky Tonk Woman."

Roger says Michael loves performing with the band and, unbeknown to the audience, is often jiving beside the stage while the band is performing.

"Classical music-goers always say to me they are so surprised that Michael Houstoun wears this huge smile. He really loves playing with the band, he digs it.

"You're not allowed to smile when performing classical music."

The Rodger Fox Big Band have released several CDs. In early 2020 they made a CD in New York, featuring original compositions from band members.

"We got back one week before lockdown!"

Almost unbelievably, last year the big band managed to perform at every big concert they were booked into, although Covid-19 played havoc with bookings being cancelled, postponed or changed.

"Luckily, we refused to lie down. We kept the big dates - it was no mean feat, we lost a lot of money."

Saxophonist Louisa Williamson, who grew up in Taupō, will be playing with the Rodger Fox Big Band at the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival. Photo / Supplied

Taupō musician Louisa Williamson, 24, is a member of the Rodger Fox Big Band and is looking forward to performing in her home town in July.

The Victoria University of Wellington graduate has been in the band for two years after completing her masters degree in composition.

Louisa started playing the clarinet when she was 13 and took up the saxophone at 14. A student of the Taupō School of Music, Louisa was tutored in clarinet and saxophone by Winsome Wensley and was also in the Youth Wind Band and the Great Lake Big Band.

Currently a freelancing musician in Wellington, Louisa says she enjoys playing at different venues each week. Over the summer she played with bands L.A.B. and TrinityRoots and also plays for the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band.

"Technically I hold the position of leading aircraftman. They put on concerts, parades and entertainment, and we get to travel around a lot."

In the audience will be Louisa's parents, John and Angela Williamson, and grandmother, Joan Williamson-Orr, and Louisa says she is looking forward to playing for them.

You can win tickets for two to the Taupō performance or a CD. Email your name and phone number to news@taupoweekender.co.nz by 9am, Monday, July 5.

The Details

What: Michael Houstoun with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest Erna Ferry.

When: Sunday, July 25 at 2.30pm

Where: the Great Lake Centre

Cost: Seniors $45, Adults $55, Students 18 years and under $30

Tickets: www.taupōwinterfestival.co.nz