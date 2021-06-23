Volunteers Amy Kalan and Murray Drinnan win entry to Ironman 2022

Murray Drinnan competing in the Waikato River Trails Summer Sizzler in January 2021. Photo / Supplied

It's the $1000 prize that takes 1000 hours to claim.

The chance to win an entry to compete in next year's Ironman is an opportunity presented to all those attending the Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand volunteers' dinner.

This year's volunteer winners are Amy Kalan who volunteered with Sweat7 and Murray Drinnan who volunteered with Taupō Home School Group.

Hooked on exercise, Amy Kalan always thought if she won the volunteer entry to Ironman, then it was meant to be.

"I always intended to do it 'one day'. But I was waiting until the kids were older or for a time when I am less busy."

When a phone call came in late April to say her name was pulled out in a redraw, Amy still didn't say yes straight away as she wanted to check in with husband Dan Kalan first.

"It's a big time commitment. But my family were super excited for me. They have been wanting me to do it for ages."

Fortunately her training is already on schedule for the 2022 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand, scheduled for March 5, as she is already preparing for December's half Ironman 70.3.

As a child Amy was into golf, "more of a mental sport" and she says golf taught her patience and she learnt about focus.

"And for golf I had to train to focus."

Amy Kalan competing in the 2017 Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge. Photo / Supplied

An enjoyment of biking has led to her completing the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge twice, and she says swimming would probably be her weakest point.

She has also taken part in the Taupō Half Ironman 70.3 two times, but says she is still quite a 'newbie' to triathlons.

"I only learnt to ride a road bike properly in 2019."

Amy usually does her training with Sweat7's Sam Warriner from Taupō but is currently doing a six-month swim/run programme through Actions Coaching with long distance triathlete Jarrad Keenan as coach.

"It's a trial - a group of about 10 of us from around New Zealand are doing it. We compete in virtual swim/run events once a month."

So far Ironman training hasn't interrupted her life but she says her exercise schedule will ramp up in December when she begins endurance training.

When Murray Drinnan's name was called out as a volunteer winner, he says he thought "uh oh!" He had a goal to do Ironman before he turned 60, but the 59-year-old father of eight always thought it was too expensive or he was too busy.

"Winning the entry was an answer to a prayer. Ironman is something I have dreamed of doing," said Murray who before winning the Ironman entry had planned on entering the 100km run event in the Taupō Ultramarathon in October 2021.

He is relatively confident about swimming 4km. A fall from a roof onto a concrete wall set him on the path to becoming a swimmer 23 years ago. His doctor said he should take up swimming to strengthen his back and at that time Murray and his wife Sharon were running the Christian camp at Lake Whakamaru, right beside the lake.

He started running three years ago. Six months into walking the weekly Taupō Parkrun and "looking at the supermen who were running it" he and Sharon decided to give jogging a try. The following year he ran a half marathon and the next year (2020) he ran 50km in the Taupō Ultramarathon.

"I love trail running, it reminds me of the school cross country at Kaukapakapa where we would run with bare feet," said Murray, although he says he does have to see his physio Andrew Clark every week "to keep his knees going".

Being on a bike for eight hours is what really scares him about doing Ironman, especially as he doesn't like bike riding. Murray follows a training programme set by Lex Hastings.

"At the dinner, Felicity Cantwell very kindly said her partner would train me. She writes up my training programme and sends it to him for his approval, he makes a few changes and sends it onto me."

Lex helped him choose his bike and Murray says he is "having to learn to love it."

Murray often has family members come along for part of his training sessions. Sharon says she and the children still living at home will do a one-hour workout while Murray exercises for two or three hours. She says it's great family time and quite good in the winter as otherwise Murray would be out in the dark by himself.

Sharon says the whole family is getting fitter and they are all thinking about entering the IronMāori half event in December.

Murray says one of the nicest things about winning the Ironman entry is other people's excitement for him.

"There is just so much support. No pressure!"