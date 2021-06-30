Big changes proposed for Tūrangi representation in Taupō District Council review

A Taupō District Council representation review proposes reducing Tūrangi-Tongariro councillors to one and replacing the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board with two committees. Photo / Jared Goedhart

The Tūrangi-Tongariro ward will lose one of its two councillors and the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board will be disestablished under proposed new representation arrangements.

Taupō District Council is asking for residents' and ratepayers' feedback on its initial proposal for the district's representation arrangements for the next two local government elections.

Following its recent decision to establish a Māori ward, the council is required to take a fresh look at how many elected members there are and what communities they represent across the district.

It is proposing keeping the same number of councillors in the Taupō ward, Mangakino/Pouakani ward, and the Taupō East Rural ward as at present, but reducing the number of Tūrangi-Tongariro councillors from two to one.

It would introduce a Taupō District Māori ward, which would have two councillors. The overall number of councillors would rise by one.

In the Tūrangi-Tongariro area, the Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board would be disestablished and replaced by two separate committees.

One would be a Mana Whakahono co-governance committee which would be a council committee made up of an equal number of members from Ngāti Tūrangitukua and the council.

A council release says that over several years the council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua, the hapū with mana whenua of the Tūrangi area that includes the Tūrangi township and its surrounds, had been in discussions. Those talks were to find ways to improve their relationship and build on their shared aspiration of working together in partnership on a range of matters for the benefit of both Ngāti Tūrangitukua as mana whenua of the area, and the wider community.

The agreement will include a Mana Whakahono ā Rohe, which is a relatively recent iwi participation tool under the Resource Management Act designed to assist tangata whenua and local authorities to discuss, agree and record how they will work together, including how tangata whenua will be involved in resource management decisions.

The other committee would be a community representative group, similar to other groups such as the Kinloch Representative Group, which already exist in other wards in the district. These groups have a mix of councillors, appointed locals, and Māori. Their job is to review and provide advice on proposals that affect the area and make decisions on local matters.

The community representative group for the remainder of the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward (known as the Tongariro part of the ward) would cover the western lakeshore settlements of Whareroa, Kuratau/Omori and Pukawa, the southern area of Waihi–Tokaanu and the wider Tongariro area, and the eastern lakeshore villages of Motuoapa, Hatepe and Tauranga-Taupō. It is likely to include the mayor, the local councillor, appointed members from these local settlements, and iwi.

The council's legal, risk and governance manager Nigel McAdie said the review aims to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities, which will, in turn, provide an effective voice and strengthen local democracy.

"The review will cover how many councillors we should have, which geographical areas should have a guaranteed councillor (if any), the boundaries and name of our new Māori ward, and whether we should have community boards."

The initial proposal was approved at Tuesday's council meeting and is for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

The council will consult on the proposal from July 7 to August 9.

Proposed representation arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 local government elections

• Taupō Ward: no change. (7 councillors)

• Mangakino/Pouakani Ward: no change (1 councillor)

• Taupō East Rural Ward: no change (1 councillor)

• Tūrangi/Tongariro Ward: A reduction from two councillors to one.

• One district-wide Māori Ward (2 councillors)

• Mayor elected at large

• Tūrangi-Tongariro Community Board disestablished and replaced with two committees: a Mana Whakahono co-governance committee of Ngati Turangitukua and council; and a community representative group.