Colours of Autumn in Tūrangi. Photo / Merv Richdale

Last week's weather highlights. Photo / Supplied

The third week of April in Taupō was mostly cloudy with generally misty and somewhat drizzly conditions brought about by high, though stable, barometric pressures.

Towards the end of the week, one of several cold fronts that moved northwards over the area brought a complete change.

The fronts cleared the skies, bringing moderate winds from a southerly quarter and heralded cooler conditions. The weather is typical for autumn and may stay a while as we head towards winter.

Temperatures were more than 2C above normal for April, and although the air was generally damp, the five wet days produced only light rain.

Rainfall has been well below the average for April - less than a third of the expected total for the month with just a week remaining.

So far this April there have been just two very light frosts, but that is expected to change next month.