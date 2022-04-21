The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter rescuing a person injured on the Tongariro Crossing. Photo / Supplied

When the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is tasked with a mission, it is often because it is the fastest, best and in many cases, the only option.

For Alison King, this was certainly the case.

Halfway through one of New Zealand's most stunning one-day walks, among volcanic terrain, Rotorua's Alison King had just come off the scoria downhill section on the Tongariro Crossing.

The ground underfoot was still uneven and loose when the unimaginable happened.

"I'd just come off what I thought was the most treacherous section," she says.

"My friends Vicky and Stu were about 50m ahead. I had one foot on the ground, went to take another step forward with my right but my right foot slipped, and I fell backwards.

"My left foot didn't move at all, instead my ankle broke. When I slipped backwards, I didn't feel a sharp break, but as I landed, I saw my foot was just dangling from my leg, so I knew it was bad."

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew helps a walker after a fall. Photo / Supplied

It was a picture-perfect summer morning on January 30. This was Alison's second crossing; the first time was Christmas 2010, and the weather wasn't great then - she didn't see the lakes until she was almost upon them.

"Returning had been one of my goals the past couple of years. I have a list of things I want to do each year and the crossing has been on that list since 2019."

As soon as Alison fell, she knew she had done some major damage and that she wouldn't be able to walk the rest of the way. With no phone reception where she fell, Vicky had to hike further down the hill to get reception. Luckily for the friends, a couple of hikers who were resting nearby were able to get through to 111.

It was with relief that Alison, Vicky and Stu could hear the rescue helicopter coming.

"As we'd been walking, we'd talked about how it was an ideal movie location for Mission Impossible," Alison says.

"We had discussed the helicopter and which direction it would come in. When the rescue helicopter came into sight it was just like I'd pictured it could be in the movie."

She had broken her left ankle in two places. Inaccessible by road, she knew she would be in good hands with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew and the time-saving flight to Rotorua Hospital which took about 45 minutes.

Alison spent five nights in hospital and now her cast is off her recovery is coming along in leaps and bounds.

"Last week I was able to use my crutches and moon boot to walk very slowly. It seems so small, but it feels like such a massive improvement on using a walking frame with one leg in a cast and unable to bear any weight."

Alison King is helped by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew. Photo / Supplied

Thinking back to the experience, both Alison and Vicky highlight that preparedness in that terrain is essential.

"We made sure we had food, water, layers, our mobile phones and ibuprofen, however, our phones didn't have a signal, and there isn't much ibuprofen can do when your ankle is broken so I have gone out and bought a travel first aid kit and I know where I can hire a PLB for such walks," Vicky says.

"My advice is to be prepared, even if a walk says it's a one-day hike it doesn't mean it's easy. We were lucky it was a glorious day, I found a nurse who could strap up Alison, and we found someone with a phone signal. I don't know what would have happened if we didn't have luck on our side."

Alison says the rescue helicopter crew was "amazing".

"It doesn't matter the terrain; they will find a way to get to you. I don't think I could say thank you enough times. If there hadn't been a helicopter available, I would have had a very uncomfortable and long journey out."

The annual Chopper Appeal is now on. Donate today so the crew can remain rescue-ready and continue to deliver extraordinary outcomes for the community.