The first measurable rain for this month and for autumn was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Sunday, the usual observation time and also the time of this weekly report.

Although hardly significant, the rain broke a long dry spell of 33 days dating back to February 13. It should also herald the beginning of more significant rain for the week ahead and help swell the total March rainfall, which, at the time of writing, stood at just 1mm.

February and March are generally dry with the average rainfall for March in Taupō being 77.8mm.

Signs are that the week ahead will be unsettled, indicated by unsteady barometric pressure.

The week just past brought generally mild temperatures day and night, although a couple of the minimum night temperatures were much cooler than usual, giving a real hint of autumn.

Winds were mostly light to moderate last week and again with a hint of autumn. Most days were pleasant enough, with the daytime temperatures regularly near the 20C mark.