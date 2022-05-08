Watching the boats on lake Taupō. Photo / Joan Frost

Last week's weather highlights. Photo / Supplied

The first week of May in Taupō presented some pleasant autumn weather, typical of this time of year.

Daytime temperatures were almost 2.5C above the May average while the night-time minimum temperatures were close to normal for the time of year.

The constantly high barometric pressure was responsible for light winds, foggy mornings and early low cloud, which dissolved by late morning only to reform in the evenings. The barometric pressure remained fixed near 1030hPa, following on from 1033-1034hPa at the end of April.

The high-pressure system remained almost stationary over much of the country and was responsible for the pleasant autumn weather.

No rain fell in Taupō during the first week of May and there was a very light frost of a mere -0.5C recorded on May 1.

The week ahead will have a noticeable drop in temperature after the passage of a weak frontal system and with the effect of a cooler southeasterly breeze.