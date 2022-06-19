Rain fell on all but two days last week. Photo / Getty Images

Rain fell on all but two days last week. Photo / Getty Images

Last week's weather highlights. Image / Supplied

June continues to be very wet and mild for the first month of winter.

Rain fell on all but two days last week, bringing the total for the month to well above the average for June with 12 days of the month remaining.

Last week was also very mild for June with temperatures generally as much as 2C above the monthly average. Daytime maximum temperatures exceeded the June average by more than 1C and night-time minimum temperatures were as much as 2.5C warmer.

That, however, is about to change with the week ahead likely to turn very cold as an area of high pressure builds and intensives over the South Tasman Sea and the Southern Ocean before spreading north.

With low pressures to the north of the country slowing, winds can be expected to strengthen from the southeast in Taupō with single-figure temperatures during the day and later in the week frosts before dawn.

This is the usual winter pattern, frosty mornings and sunnier days, although rain could well return by the weekend.