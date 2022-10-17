Two patients have been taken to hospital after a kitchen fire in Taupō.
A St John spokesman said it was alerted to a fire on Heathcote St at 1.46pm today and sent two ambulances to the scene.
Two people were taken to Taupō Hospital - one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was alerted to a kitchen fire in Taupō at 1.45pm.
Two trucks from the Taupō area were understood to have responded to the scene and had departed by 2pm, the spokesperson said.