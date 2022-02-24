Every week, Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender readers submit their thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs. Photo / Getty Images

THUMBS UP

■ To the fantastic response from some very generous locals and people living all around New Zealand who have made a donation for medicine for Elyse Johnson. Such a wonderful feeling knowing so many people are willing to help.

■ A huge thumbs up to Ash and Alischa from Smith & Smith Glass Taupō for great service. Glass arrived in the morning and fitted the same day for our RAV4, allowing us to get to our appointment in Auckland, very impressed.

■ To the kind person who handed in my dog's collar to the customer service desk at the council. It was very kind of you and it's appreciated. Thank you.

■ To last week's editorial by David Beck with regard to the protesters in Wellington. Totally agree with you David.

■ Last month, the Maketu Health and Social Services staff visited Taupō for two days and thoroughly enjoyed their stay. Jimmy Hill, Wairakei Terraces were blissful, Tuwharetoa Trust Board, Rakei Taiaroa, Judy Harris and Danny Loughlin, we enjoyed everything about out time in Tuwharetoa, loved it. Lake Taupō Hole in One was a highlight of the trip. On the Chris Jolly Boats we loved hearing the stories of Ngatoroirangi from another (Tuwharetoa) perspective.

■ A big thank you to Hayden. Your kindness in helping a pensioner is overwhelming, very much appreciated.

■ To Andrew at Tile Warehouse. You are incredibly efficient, friendly and knowledgeable. You helped me decide, calculate and took payment all with minutes. With time being so valuable I really appreciated this incredible service. I'm a happy customer.

■ To Peter from Camex who escorted elderly ladies across the road by the pedestrian crossing where the lights at the Tongariro St and Heu Heu St intersection used to be. We appreciate his kindness in escorting us safely across the road.

■ To all the logging truck drivers, and all night shift workers, keeping New Zealand's wheels of trade and commerce turning.

THUMBS DOWN

■ To the Taupō Weekender who only present one sided articles in their newspaper. Only good for getting the fire started or toilet paper if all the panic buyers have gotten to the toilet rolls already.

■ To the businesses still paying their staff minimum wage, particularly to experienced staff in the hospitality and tourism section. While yes, covid has impacted businesses profit, your staff also keep your business open, and are often overworked, or working with minimal stuff due to mandates, while still on a minimum wage. Minimum wage equals minimum effort.

■ Last week, someone burgled my house in broad daylight. I am devastated to have family antique jewelry stolen. What really makes me sad is losing a precious crafted locket in silver and gold. There was a personal message inside, in memory of my little daughter Lucy who passed away as a child. If anyone knows anything please contact the police.

Do you have a compliment or a gripe? Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to us at news@taupoweekender.co.nz, message Taupō Weekender on Facebook or drop them into our office upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Thumbs up/thumbs down may be edited or abridged. Personal attacks or thumbs down that refer to easily-identifiable people, businesses or groups won't be published.