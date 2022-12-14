Taupō town centre transformation nears completion

Progress on the Town Centre Transformation Project at Roberts St was captured by a drone fitted with a camera.

Contractors are opening up some of the new sections of Roberts St in Taupō this week, and are hoping to have the path along the lakefront open before Christmas.

The final stage in the Town Centre Transformation Project is close to completion, but the Taupō District Council says some areas will remain off-limits to allow grass to bed in properly.

The new landscape takes shape between Roberts St and Lake Taupō.

“Over the coming days, more of the site fronting Roberts Street will be gradually opened up. The team will also endeavour to open the footpath along the lakefront section for full use before Christmas. Some of the grassed areas will be fenced over summer so that the grass can bed in well without foot traffic,” a council spokesperson said.

The south-eastern end of the work site would remain off-limits over the Christmas/New Year break so that work crews can make a quick start on the final pieces of work after the holiday period.

An artist's impression of what the Taupō Town Centre Transformation will look like between Roberts St and the lakefront. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The mana whenua features will remain cloaked until they have been formally blessed during the area’s grand opening early next year.

Before they pause for Christmas, the Camex construction crew would be undertaking a massive site-wide tidy-up, including around Ferry Road, which will then create more space for parking for cars.

“The teams on the ground have done a fantastic job, and Taupō District Council thanks everyone around the site for their patience. The work crew will be taking a well-earned break over Christmas, and then will be back in the new year to finish off works before the official opening.”

