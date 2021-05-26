Taupō to get two pedestrian malls as part of town centre revamp

A Taupō District Council diagram of the proposed pedestrian mall on the northern end of Lake Tce.

A people-centric space in Taupō town just got closer.

Last week the announcement that two pedestrian malls will be constructed in Taupō town was another step towards finalising plans for the transformation of the town centre.

Hearings were heard two weeks ago, with submitters in support of pedestrian-friendly areas although retailers in the vicinity of the Lake Tce end of Tongariro St and Roberts St expressed concern about parking arrangements.

The Horomatangi St pedestrian mall is located across the road from Taupō Primary School and will act as a buffer between students accessing the school and park opposite, and the increased traffic along Titiraupenga St.

The pedestrian mall is located at the Titiraupenga end and will separate Horomatangi St into two separate roads.

The Roberts St pedestrian mall will create people and cycle-friendly spaces between the retail area and the lake, with the possibility for increased outdoor dining.

A key part of the pedestrian mall design is the closure of the northern end of Lake Tce, and traffic from Tongariro St being redirected onto Roberts St, making Roberts St between Ruapehu St and Tongariro St one way.

In making the decision to approve the Roberts St mall, mayor David Trewavas said council had listened to businesses who wanted sufficient parking so customers could access the town centre.

"I can assure you, we are looking at the best ways we can incorporate additional parking, particularly on Tongariro St, as part of our finalised designs," Mr Trewavas said.

He said council would continue to share their plans with the community and stakeholders and are actively encouraging feedback on what is being proposed.

"It is absolutely a priority for us to bring the community along on the journey and ensure we are listening to what they are telling us," said Mr Trewavas.

The decision is subject to a one-month appeal process.