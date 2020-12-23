Taupō summer set to be packed with events for all to enjoy

Live music pumps up the audience at a previous Taupō Summer Concert. Photo / Supplied

An abundance of events to welcome in 2021 and celebrate the summer months are set on Taupō's calendar.

On January 30 the Taupō Summer Concert is bringing live entertainment to town at the Amphitheatre.

After a record sell-out tour in 2020 attracting more than 50,000 fans, the upcoming concert has a transtasman vibe to the shows.

The five acts taking to the stage at the Taupō Summer Concert will feature Gin Wigmore, The Angels, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert says the Taupō Summer Concert has become an annual "must do" on everyone's calendar, and this will be a special year.

"Not only will there be five incredible transtasman acts performing across the afternoon, we'll also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Taupō Summer Concert."

She says the concert has a proud history of bringing some of the best of classic rock that the world has to offer.

"For 2021 we're excited to be amongst the first in the world to bring back to our fans the excitement and atmosphere of live music and entertainment that everyone loves and enjoys."

The massive crowd at a previous Taupō Summer Concert. Photo / Supplied

Calvert says after what's been a turbulent year, both Greenstone Entertainment and the artists can't wait to be part of what will be the best outdoor live music festival event in the summer of 2021.

"Nothing beats a world-class live music experience held in the middle of a New Zealand summer."

Calvert says the Taupō Amphitheatre is an incredible location and it is one of their three unique venues that hosts the annual Summer Concert Tour.

"It is the only venue where you are right in town and within walking distance to everything. It holds an extra special meaning to us, as it is our home town.

"Being a central North Island location makes it easily accessible for concert goers, and it's one of New Zealand's most picturesque and favourite summer holiday locations."

Tickets are available at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz.

The Big Bang - New Year's Eve Celebration will be at Colonel Roberts Reserve on December 31, 7pm to 12am.

Steve Giles, Taupō District Council district events manager, says off the back of the success of Taupō Live and Battle of Bands competitions held mid-year they have replaced the open air movie with live music from local bands - Jason McIver, Bree Hilton and Paul Folds from 7pm to 10pm followed by DJ Pickle playing from 10.15pm.

He says lawn games, face painting, food stalls, Lions train and the popular Light Sabre giveaway all remain.

Giles says the highlight remains the two firework displays – Mini Bang at 10pm and Big Bang at midnight.

"Fireworks will be let off from a barge on the lakefront allowing visibility from across the bay."

He says there's something for every member of the family.

A previous Great Lake Taupō Big Bang New Year's Eve fireworks display. Photo / Supplied

"All activations now take place on Colonel Roberts Reserve which increases accessibility and prominence and proximity to our restaurants and bars.

"To further safeguard our community road closures will be in place from 6pm.

"As a district we have seen over 275 events cancelled as a result of Covid, so to be back delivering a programme of summer events is fantastic for the team and community.

"Personally, I'm looking forward to closing 2020 off and celebrating the start of a better 2021."

The New Year's Eve celebration is delivered by Taupō District Council with the support of the Tuwharetoa Māori Trust Board.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Open Day is on February 21, and is a day open to the community, with the opportunity to visit the community rescue helicopter up close and personal.

The public has the chance to meet the rescue crew and see a live winching demonstration.

Alongside this, there will be food trucks, interactive activities, raffles and other emergency services crew there on the day.

Philips Search & Rescue Trust marketing manager Sharni Weir says they encourage the community to come along to this event as it is a fantastic opportunity for education and building awareness surrounding the importance of its service.

Last year's Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Open Day. Photo / File

"We want to be able to share how the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter operates. This means that the public gains a better understanding of the service we provide.

"This is also a way of saying thanks!"

She says the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter services the Central Plateau and Lakes region 24/7, 365 days a year, and will continue to be there for the community throughout the busy summer months.

"The on-duty crews have been working around the clock recently, performing on average two missions a day.

"With the service steadily increasing, it is now more important than ever to give generously, helping to keep your community rescue helicopter operating and in the air."

For more information go to www.rescue.org.nz.

What's on in Taupō

- Sunday, December 27: Le Currents - Taupō, 2pm to 10pm, Riverside Park & Unison Amphitheatre, R18, Free

- Thursday, December 31: The Big Bang - New Year's Eve Celebration, 7pm to 12am, Colonel Roberts Reserve, all ages, free.

- Sunday, January 3: The Feelers and Elemeno P - Summer Tour 2021, 6.30pm to 11pm, Finn's Bistro and Beer Garden, general admission $60, R18, www.thefeelers.co.nz

- Friday, January 29: Coast Events - The Pre Party Taupō 2021, 7pm to 11.55pm, Great Lake Centre, R18, www.pitchperfectpromotions.co.nz

- Saturday, January 30: Taupō Summer Concert, 9.45am to 6.15pm, Riverside Park & Unison Amphitheatre, General Admission $125, All Ages, www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

- Sunday, February 7: Virus Buster Run - Taupō, 8pm to 11pm, Finn's Bistro and Beer Garden, all ages, free.

- Sunday, February 21: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter - Open Day 2021, 10am to 2pm, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Hangar, all ages, free.

- Saturday, February 27: Whakaipo Lodge Summer Concert, 4pm to 7pm, Whakaipo Lodge, general admission $40, All Ages, www.whakaipolodge.co.nz.

- Sunday, February 28: Wairakei Estate Ironkidz, 9am to 1pm, Taupō lakefront, ages 5-15. Enter at www.ironkidz.com.