Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō Real Estate: Median price drops but still a 'spiky' market

4 minutes to read
The median house price in the Taupō District fell to $820,000 in March. Photo / Getty Images

The median house price in the Taupō District fell to $820,000 in March. Photo / Getty Images

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

After hitting a record high of $900,000 in February, the Taupō District's median house price fell to $820,000 in March.

At the same time, the volume of houses sold in the district dropped from 73

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.