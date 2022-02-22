Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō real estate: Median house price hits record high between December and January

4 minutes to read
The Taupō District's median house price hit a record high of $845,000 between December and January. Photo / Getty Images

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

The median house price in Taupō hit a record high of $845,000 in January, up from $775,000 the month before.

The new median price is 37.4 per cent higher than at the same time just

