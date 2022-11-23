The crash happened on November 19 at 9pm.

Police are seeking information about a crash in east Taupō that left one person dead and four injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the State Highway 1 East Taupō Arterial in Rotokawa at 9pm on Saturday, a police media statement said.

This resulted in one person dead and four people with moderate to severe injuries. The four injured people were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 105 or fill out a report online on the police website. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference 221120/8154.



