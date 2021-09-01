Taupō Police: Goodbye level 4, hello level 3

Police will continue prevention and reassurance patrols during alert level 3. New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell

Tena koutou katoa Taupō. Hey we did it, we have navigated yet another level 4 lockdown and now have moved into level 3.

There are some basic rules around level 3 in which you can find here: https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/alert-level-3/ but I do want to remind all of us of some key messages that we should keep in mind to keep each other safe over the next week of Level 3.

1: I encourage you to wear a face covering when leaving your home especially if it is hard to keep two metres physical distance from others. Police particularly encourage face mask use inside any alert level 3 businesses and services that are open and involve customer contact, for example, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitality venues, takeaways and petrol stations. Taupō and Tūrangi Police will be patrolling through these business to assist the business owners in meeting their level 3 business requirements.

2: There are still "bubbles". At alert level 3 travel is restricted and only allowed for permitted movement in your local area. For example, going to work or school if you need to, shopping or getting exercise. You can find a list of movements here: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/travelling-across-alert-level-boundaries/permitted-movement-at-alert-level-3/

3: Keep safe while exercising. We can do exercise or other recreation if it is in an outdoor place appropriate for that kind of exercise or recreation; it is easily accessible from your home (including by using your vehicle); you maintain two metres physical distance from others not in your household bubble, including not gathering with others in an outdoor area; you do not do scuba-diving, water-based activities involving boating, sailing boats, motorised craft, or motorised equipment, hunt in motorised vehicles, or fly manned aircraft, and you do not do any activities that may mean you need to be rescued.

Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards, Taupō Police. Photo / Supplied

What can you expect from Taupō and Tūrangi Police? First, expect to see the pandemic checkpoints we have been running. These checkpoints are essential in making sure our communities stay Covid free by ensuring travel is for essential purposes only. Level 3 isn't a licence to go sightseeing. Remember whānau, level 3 is similar to level 4 but with takeaways and coffee.

Secondly, expect to see us continuing our prevention and reassurance patrols through essential business, especially supermarkets and businesses reopening in level 3. Shop locally and support local but let's not forget our manners and the rules these business must adhere to in order to operate.

Finally you can expect us to come to you if you call us in an emergency via 111. Our public doors will remain shut for now but that doesn't mean you can't get hold of us. 111 for an emergency and 105 for all other enquires.

Chat again soon – Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards.