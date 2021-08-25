Taupō general practitioner Dr Peter Fleischl honoured with Distinguished Fellowship

Peter Fleischl with a rented cello in Bushey, a small village north of London. Photo / Fleischl Family

He's the doctor with the cello and he's won a top medical accolade.

Taupō family doctor Dr Peter Fleischl has been awarded Distinguished Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

College president Dr Samantha Murton said the award was a reflection of Dr Fleischl's community spirit and also due to his leadership role for GPs throughout New Zealand.

For the past 34 years Dr Fleischl has looked after patients at the Taupō Health Centre, where he is part owner. He has also raised thousands of dollars for Lake Taupō Hospice through a series of chamber music concerts in collaboration with other members of the New Zealand Doctors Orchestra.

Between 2016 and 2020 Dr Fleischl served as the college's censor in chief, overseeing continued education for general practitioners throughout New Zealand.

Dr Murton said Dr Fleischl provided an educationalist's perspective to the role and said his GP training was of the highest calibre.

She said his time in the role of censor in chief was not without its challenges. He was called upon in 2016 when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Kaikoura, on the day that GP registrars were set to sit their exams.

"The guidance Dr Fleischl established is still relevant should the College encounter any future significant exam disruption."

Dr Fleischl is currently in England on a long-delayed three-month sabbatical with his wife and communicated with the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender via email. They are spending lots of time with their daughter who lives in London, visiting friends and relatives and exploring remote corners of the United Kingdom.

"I have rented a cello while over here and am practising for orchestral concerts in Tauranga and Taupō," Dr Fleischl said.

He said his career highlights have been assisting in the delivery of his 2000th baby, as well as being there for the birth of his own daughter. Another was becoming a general practice owner and partner.

He said one of the biggest changes in rural medicine he has seen in the past 34 years in the Taupō District has been the arrival of highly-trained rural hospital doctors at Taupō Hospital.

"The other big change is the formation of the Lake Taupō Hospice service."

Dr Fleischl said there are a number of future health challenges rural communities like Taupō face.

"We need to ensure general practice funding and support grows to guarantee the viability of existing services. This will enable Taupō to continue to attract young and clever GPs to replace the ageing GP workforce."

He said another challenge is to grow the hospital services in a way that meets the needs of the Taupō community.

"This will involve reinstating services that have been lost over time, and adding new services, for example a CT x-ray machine and MRI brain scanner."

Dr Fleischl is due back at work at the Taupō Health Centre in the first week of October and is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Distinguished Fellowship is awarded to college fellows who have made sustained contributions to general practice, medicine, or the health and wellbeing of the community. This year, six GPs received Distinguished Fellowship at the college's conference in Wellington.

The Details:

Chamber Music fundraiser for Lake Taupō Hospice

Who: In collaboration with members of the New Zealand Doctors Orchestra. Members of the public invited to join the rehearsal

What: An open rehearsal of Dvorak's Piano Quintet

When: Saturday, November 27 at St Andrews Church and Sunday, November 28 at the Great Lake Centre

Cost: Donation