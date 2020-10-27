Taupō maternity unit to consider using nurses instead of midwives as shortage bites

The Taupō Maternity unit is considering the use of registered nurses in place of midwives. Photo / File

The Taupō Maternity unit is considering the use of registered nurses in place of midwives as a nationwide midwife shortage bites.

The shortage has the Lakes District Health Board proposing staffing changes to allow maternity services to continue in Taupō Hospital.

The health board had struggled to attract hospital midwives for a long time and coupled with the resignation of the clinical midwifery manager at Taupō last month, changes needed to be made, a health board spokeswoman said.

Many maternity services in other health boards use registered nurses in maternity services, she said.

Chief operating officer Alan Wilson said some registered nurses were already used in the Rotorua maternity services and they were committed to continue providing a primary birthing and postnatal service in Taupō.

Discussions were currently being held with hospital midwives, lead maternity carers and nursing staff and the respective unions, he said.

"We are confident this can be a sustainable solution and women in Taupō and Tūrangi can continue to get a high-quality maternity service in Taupō," he said.