Jo Raphael: Don't let Covid-19 ruin New Zealand road trips as Christmas nears

Road trips are great, so let's not let Covid-19 ruin them. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Road trips in New Zealand can be the best ... and the worst.

The best, because, I love going somewhere I've never been before, and there are still plenty of places in our country I haven't seen.

The amazing scenery can change dramatically from one moment to the next.

Flat farmland, windswept coastlines, windy mountain ranges, dense bushland, inner-city rat runs – our state highways go everywhere.

The worst, because, on long weekends like Labour Weekend, we are forced to share these scenic routes with just about everyone else who is keen to leave work and school behind and get out and enjoy our country.

It's not that I begrudge the rest of the motoring public these simple pleasures, but some are in too much of a hurry to get where they're going or selfish when it comes to sharing the road.

This makes it difficult to enjoy the journey, as well as the destination.

Also, the worst because there is now a new element of danger when it comes to taking a road trip in New Zealand – Covid-19.

Labour Weekend is the last public holiday before we head into Christmas, and many Kiwis use the enticement of the warming weather and time off to go on road trips.

This can be a perfect scenario to spread Covid-19.

Fears have arisen in Auckland after a new community cluster - dubbed the "marine employee" cluster - has businesses scrambling. A pub and a gym have been forced to close and a superyacht company and a marine supply store have been deep-cleaned.

With thousands of Kiwis flocking to our coastal communities like Tauranga and Whakatāne, and our geothermal jewel of Rotorua, we need to remember where we've been and where we want to go - and where we don't want to go.

I think it goes without saying another level 3 or 4 lockdown is something we want to avoid at all costs.

We need to make sure Covid-19 stays out of our communities.

We've been told by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield that we need to track where we've been.

It sounds like a Herculean task with so many out and about this weekend.

But let's stay vigilant so we can make sure we are able to travel freely around our beautiful country

If you were here over the long weekend, I hope you had a great time, but followed the public health advice and wherever you went and remembered to sign in or use the track and trace app.

The worst-case scenario for us now is being forced to be stuck inside over the summer holidays.