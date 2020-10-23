Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Ngāti Pikiao leader praised for effort in Te Arawa Whānau Ora Covid-19 response

4 minutes to read

Ngāti Pikiao leader Piki Thomas was acknowledged in the Minister of Health Awards for leading the distribution of nearly 20,000 hygiene packs across the Waiariki region. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's Ngāti Pikiao leader Piki Thomas has been recognised for getting nearly 20,000 hygiene packs sorted and distributed across the Waiariki region during the lockdown.

Thomas was runner-up for the Māori Health Volunteer Award in

