Lake Tarawera Spring Fair organisers excited for big day this Labour weekend

Browsing an array of stalls, enjoying food, taking part in an auction and enjoying the lake's scenery will all come together at the Lake Tarawera Spring Fair.

This year's fair will have a range of stalls for people to browse and shop at. To mention just a few, these include assorted felting, Japanese green tea, Rotorua natural skincare, wooden products for children, recycled clothing, stationery, candles and food stalls.

There will be an auction at 12 noon which will support the Lake Tarawera Sailing Club.

Organiser Andrea Sheffield says all the fair's volunteers are looking forward to the stallholders turning up and having a great time with the community.

Image 1 of 9 :

"It's a family-friendly event. Come along, have fun and enjoy yourself."

She says it is also a great opportunity to support local people and businesses.

This year there will be about 63 stalls and the fair has been running for 34 years.

Andrea says until a few weeks ago they had thought that the fair would not be able to go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"But we've been really busy still with people booking stalls, people want to get back out there."

The Lake Tarawera Spring Fair is a cash-only fair. If you have anything to donate for the Lake Tarawera Sailing Club auction email laketarawerafair@gmail.com.

The details

- What: Lake Tarawera Spring Fair

- When: Sunday, October 25, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Stoney Point Reserve

- Free entry, cash-only fair