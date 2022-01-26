Having something to look forward to leads to an increased feeling of optimism. Photo / Getty Images

Those long days of freedom are coming to an end as most of us have returned to work or school.

Taupō life coach and mentor Helen Puente says in her home country, the United Kingdom, the third week of January is known as Blue Monday.

"You've spent too much, eaten too much, more or less done no exercise over the past three weeks and feeling a bit blah about going back to work," Helen says.

Her top three tips for pulling yourself out of this rut and picking up your pre-holiday life are to get out and do 15 minutes of exercise, make plans so you have something to look forward to and exchange a complaining attitude for being thankful.

Exercise awakens the mood hormone serotonin and Helen says it only takes 15 minutes of slight exertion to feel invigorated and generate a feeling of wellbeing.

"For students heading back to school, leave the screen for an hour or two and go outside and play, jump on a trampoline or play soccer."

Having something to look forward to leads to an increased feeling of optimism and can be a great motivator to help us get through hard days.

"People come unstuck because they think they need to make grand plans. My advice is to make a simple plan like setting a date for a picnic with friends or taking the family to a camping ground."

Going into Covid-19 alert level red is something new for complainers to focus on. Helen advises them to focus on what they can be thankful for, like their health, family and job. Over the years she has seen many clients transform their lives by using a simple tool.

"Every time you catch yourself complaining, stop, and then think of something to be grateful for."

Taupō life coach and mentor Helen Puente. Photo / Rachel Canning

She says studies have shown it takes just four to six weeks to rewire your brain to create a positive mindset.

"We are far more powerful than we give ourselves credit for."

Helen says complainers should also bear in the mind the law of attraction.

"We attract what we put out there. If you complain a lot, then you will attract other complainers. If you can develop a thankful mindset then you will feel far more positive about your life."

She says parents should be mindful that children can pick up and unconsciously mimic a parent's attitude, even when the kids appear to be preoccupied with a screen.

"If they hear their parents complaining, then the kids are probably going to be complainers.

"If your kids see you being thankful and embracing the moment, then they are more likely to as well."

If you have a handle on steps one to three, then Helen has two more tips for creating a positive mindset: be in the moment, and give back.

She says parents often need to take a deep breath on the doorstep when coming home from work and think "I've left all that behind and now it is time to enjoy being with my family".

"So often a father or a mother comes home from work with a long face. Children pick up on facial expressions and the mood of the parent.

"Try and be present, even in the gloom. Think to yourself 'what is it I am?'."

Helen says volunteering is linked to relieving stress and anxiety, as you forge deeper connections with others.

"Giving back takes you out of yourself and increases your own feeling of self-worth."