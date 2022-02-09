Taupō-nui-a-Tia College students Meile-Rose Green (left), 17, and Grace Tiplady, 16, won gold at the U19 Volleyball New Zealand Inter-Provincial Championships in Mount Maunganui. Photo / David Beck

A pair of Taupō teenagers have impressed on the national stage, winning gold at the under-19 Volleyball New Zealand Inter-Provincial Championship in Mount Maunganui.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College students Grace Tiplady, 16, and Meile-Rose green, 17, were able to outplay older, more experienced players to claim the title.

The pair was seeded third going into the three-day championship and did not drop a single set throughout.

Meile says playing "clean and tidy" with few mistakes got them across the line.

"We haven't been in many finals but we didn't let that get to us, which was surprising because I thought we would. I think we just treated it as just another game, but a game we really wanted to win.

"There was a pretty big crowd and someone on the microphone, which was a bit intimidating, but we just focused on the game."

Grace says it was nice to win after going out in the quarterfinals the year before. The girls train every day, whether it be on court, in the weights room or doing cardio. Both are in Volleyball NZ indoor and outdoor programmes.

"We just want to keep on training and improving. [To represent New Zealand] would be so cool. I've never done anything like that so it would be really cool."

Meile says she started playing volleyball in Year 9.

"I really enjoy everything about it, indoor and beach for different reasons. Beach because it's outdoors and it's lots of fun. It's good for fitness as well because there's a lot more movement just having two of us. You have to rely on yourself and your partner, which I like."

Grace Tiplady (left) and Meile-Rose Green in action at the U19 Volleyball New Zealand Inter-Provincial Championships in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

Grace says the connection between the girls on the court is crucial.

"It's so important. Without that bond or communication, you can't get anywhere really, especially in beach volleyball. We trust each other."

The girls are coached by Grace's dad, Darren Tiplady, who says they were impressive in the championship.

"They've always had the skill, but I think the biggest difference this year is they are much more mature and they didn't let the pressure situations get to them as much. They handled it and they were very impressive.

"There were lots of established teams and the current Commonwealth Games players paying them lots of compliments, which was really cool. They've been invited to train with some of those women.

"I'm happy to coach them at any level but they are so self-motivated, they really want to succeed. They never have to be pushed with their training, and I never would, but they want to do it and I'm happy to help them out."

He says Grace and Meile-Rose have to train at Taupō Intermediate because that is home to the only sand court in Taupō.

"Fortunately, they allow us to use it, which has been great, but we need more courts in Taupō. We're trying to convince the college that it's a good idea.

"These two have done well anyway, they've had success at indoor volleyball as well. The profile is definitely lifting but it's nothing like it is over in the Bay of Plenty, but we're beating a lot of those schools now. We used to struggle over there, but now we're competing.

"Volleyball New Zealand and Volleyball Bay of Plenty both endorse the idea of having more beach volleyball facilities here, so hopefully we can make it happen."