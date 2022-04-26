Taupō Community Patrol trainer Martin Ginn on duty. Photo / Supplied

They do about 1000km a month, patrolling areas of recent crimes, and keeping an eye on tourist hot spots. They are Taupō Community Patrol and they need your support this Sunday.

Trainer Julie Ginn says the group of 38 volunteers is having to step out of their comfort zone and embrace fundraising, so they can continue to offer their services to the community.

In the past, their main fundraising activity was selling glow sticks at the Starlight Cinema Fireworks Extravaganza. Last year, the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this meant the loss of an important revenue source for the Taupō Community Patrol.

A new fundraising event is being held this Sunday, at Market Central on Northcroft Reserve, where the group is selling a range of new and donated goods. Trainers will also be on hand to talk to the public about the work they do and Julie says this is a great chance for new volunteers who are thinking of joining the team.

Becoming a Taupō Community Patrol trainer involves passing a Police vet check, going on patrol as an observer, then going on patrol as a driver, and completing education modules.

"There's a bit more to it than simply joining up. Our volunteers tend to make a long time commitment because they have put a bit into their training," Julie says.

Julie says people may have seen a little electric car cruising around between Waitahanui and Wairakei.

"We do a lot of kilometres and we need to raise money for keeping the car on the road."

They also need to fundraise for general office expenses and they would like to put three or four key members through a first aid course.

"We are often one of the first on the scene when there is a car accident."

Keeping an eye on CCTV cameras and looking at footage is another task carried out by Taupō Community Patrol.

Julie says they put in the second-highest number of community patrol man-hours in New Zealand. So far this year the 38 volunteers have put in 893 hours, and logged 3776km.

The main purpose of their role is to support the police to make Taupō a safer place to live.

The Details

What: Taupō Community Patrol fundraiser at Market Central

When: Sunday, May 1, 9am to 1pm

Selling: A wide range of new and second-hand goods including kayaks, children's and adults' bikes, tents, sun loungers, sun umbrellas, plants, laying hens, gardening tools, Suffolk sheep spinning wool, kitchenware, home preserves, good quality bric-a-brac, toys, and puzzles. Also, an energy-boosting scone served with jam and cream.