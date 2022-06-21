The Wade Construction team. Photo / Supplied

Several years ago, Liam Maniapoto and Dillen Tetutanga Downes decided to give the NZ Certificate (Level 3) in Construction Trade Skills a go several years a go with Toi Ōhomai.

They recently became the first Toi Ōhomai students to gain the NZ Certificate in Carpentry (Level 4). Liam and Dillen undertook their apprenticeships with Wade Construction and have great jobs and promising careers ahead as fully qualified builders.

The construction trade skills certificate can open the door to further training in carpentry and construction, as well as other trades such as painting, plastering and roofing.

Alistair Penrose is the tutor who delivers the course in Taupō and is dedicated to helping students get the most out of the training. He has worked closely with Amplify to help students get work-ready and to connect with employers if they want to continue with a trade career.

"Our aim is to get our students ready for employment and, where we can, help them find the right employer. It needs to be the right fit for both parties, but we have a good success rate. For many of our students, this course has turned their lives around - as well as trade skills, we teach them to believe in themselves."

After Liam and Dillen completed their Level 3 certificates, Alistair introduced them to Wade Construction managing director John Wade and they embarked upon their apprenticeships.

Over the past four years, the pair has gained a huge repertoire of skills and last year they competed in the Apprentice of the Year, coming first and second respectively in the Central District competition.

John Wade says: "Liam and Dillen are valued members of our team. The site foremen know they can trust them to do a good job and show initiative. Their responsibilities on projects are growing all the time."

John sees apprenticeships as vital to the success and survival of the construction industry.

"We need people that are ready to work hard and learn if our industry is going to continue to meet growing demand and career opportunities can be far more diverse than many people realise."

As well as the skills they learn on site, those working towards the NZ Certificate in Carpentry complete a series of week-long block courses during their apprenticeship.

Dennis Keys, the tutor who oversees apprentices in the Taupō region on behalf of Toi Ōhomai, works with the employers to ensure that apprentices are gaining all the experience they need for their qualification and to be ready for any challenges thrown their way on site.

Amplify is working with businesses and training providers to identify opportunities to connect potential employers with people who are keen to learn and work.

Amplify workforce support lead Tanya Stieglbauer says: "We want more young people contributing to our local industry and building fantastic careers. I think most people would be amazed at just how many opportunities there are for training in the Taupō district.

"We encourage anyone thinking about training and career options, or any businesses that are planning to bring on new employees, to get in touch with us and we can help make connections with the right training providers and businesses."

As well as the year-long Level 3 certificate, Toi Ōhomai will be running a six-month allied trades course from mid-July 2022. One of Alistair's former students will be a tutor on the course, returning to share his knowledge and experience after several years working in the building trade.

Academic lead – carpentry and electrotechnology Phil Grimmer says: "This course is a taster for a range of trades. We encourage anyone thinking about a trade career to give it a go and find out if it might be right for them.

"The course will focus on completing a range of projects for organisations within our community. You could be building a deck or a cubby-house one week, then plastering and painting a community centre the next."

As well as calling for students to join the course, Toi Ōhomai is asking local community groups, schools and charities to get in touch if they have something on their wish list that might be a suitable project for the course.

If you are interested in exploring training opportunities, are a business considering taking on new employees, or you have a project that may be suitable for the upcoming training course, please contact Tanya Stieglbauer 022 128 2021 or Sue Brotherton 0220 147587.