Mt Tauhara and Lake Taupō Photo / Getty Images

Taupō has made it into the finals in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

The awards are run annually to provide a benchmark for environmental excellence. They aim to inspire, recognise and acknowledge businesses, schools, individuals, communities, towns and cities who are working to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

There are 16 different awards across five categories - Individuals, Community, Businesses, Places and Towns and Cities.

They celebrate individuals such as the young legends and Tidy Kiwis of New Zealand, as well as the champions of community environmental initiatives, the most beautiful small town, large town and city, the most sustainable school, best street and even the best loo.

Taupō and Whakatāne are finalists in the most beautiful large town category. Taupō won the award in 2018 and faces stiff competition from Whakatāne.

Both towns have two large projects that led to their selection as finalists.

In Taupō, the upgrading of the Great Lake Pathway is a beautification and sustainable tourism project.

Also, the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by introducing car-free pedestrian and cycle-friendly zones.

Whakatāne was selected for its litter prevention and waste minimisation initiatives, which include a school waste education programme, community water bottle refilling station, and voluntary litter cleanup events.

Whakatāne also implemented a community seed library to promote health and wellness through the act of gardening, adopted a Climate Change Strategy and boasts sustainable tourism attractions such as the Kiwi Night Walks.

Previous winners of the most beautiful large town are: 2020 Hastings, 2019 Cambridge, 2018 Taupō.

Taupō is also a finalist in the Kiwi's Choice Award for the Great Lake Walkway.

One of the judges is Keep New Zealand Beautiful's chief executive officer Heather Saunderson, who said a key part of Taupō's nomination was the high level of district council engagement, collaboration and partnership with the local community.

"From education and awareness campaigns to planting events, litter prevention and waste minimisation initiatives.

She said the council's climate and waste education campaigns were a fine example of work that could be undertaken with local schools.

Taupō is also a finalist in the Kiwis Choice Award for its Great Lake Pathway, along with Dudding Lake in Marton, Jim Barker Playground and Lake Huiputea in Otorohanga.

The fifth finalist in the Kiwi Choice category is Queens Park in Invercargill.

Dunedin and Wellington are vying for the title of the Most Beautiful Large City, and Whanganui and Hastings are competing for the Most Beautiful Small City award.

The winner of the Supreme Award will win a mural painted in their town or city by a local artist, valued at up to $10,000.

Judging will take place in February 2022.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said reaching the finals was great news and well deserved.

"It's not only the council that has put in the effort but many other individuals and community members who deserve a pat on the back for their input."

He said it was great to get recognition for the town centre transformation project and is looking forward to the town being accessible to cars, bikes and walkers.

"It has taken a partnership approach to get the project off the ground."

He said thousands of people have taken advantage of the newly upgraded Great Lake Walkway.

"The footpath is along one of the most picturesque places in New Zealand. I have hopes that one day the improved path will continue to Wharewaka."