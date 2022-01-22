The Bay of Plenty Conservation Board area covers from the western and eastern parts of the region. Photo / NZME

There has been a surplus of nominations for four spots on the Bay of Plenty Conservation Board.

The conservation board holds an advisory and community liaison role for the sector in the Bay area. Its major responsibility is developing and implementing the Bay of Plenty conservation management strategy.

So far, 13 nominations have been received for the positions. Nominations close on January 31.

Last year, there were 45 nominations, up from seven the year before and 14 in 2019.

The Conservation Minister appoints 10 people to the board.

Department of Conservation statutory bodies manager Rick McGovern-Wilson said the term ended on June 30, and current members could nominate or be nominated again.

Details on who had been nominated could not be provided but those completing their term included Rotorua-based Gina Mohi, Tauranga-based Anne Mackersey, Gisborne-based Michelle Ngamoki and Rachel Pinn from Tauranga.

Mackersey is the existing chairwoman.

McGovern-Wilson said he found it hard to compare how other regions fared in nomination numbers but said, generally, Auckland, Wellington, Canterbury, and Otago conservation boards received about 10 times as many nominations as there were vacancies.

When it comes to deciding who would be selected, existing members, the operations director and the statutory manager responsible for that board develop a skills matrix that identifies what skills continuing members on the board bring to the table.

"From that we can identify skills gaps, which we endeavour to fill. In addition, we look at gender, age, and ethnic diversity, and the distribution of members across the board's rohe."

McGovern-Wilson said conservation boards were independent bodies that empowered local communities and iwi to contribute to the management of conservation areas.

"Boards provide a voice for local concerns to gain traction in DoC's [Department of Conservation] work, and on a national level where required."

Members are paid for meetings and other approved activities; they are paid a daily fee of $250, while the chair fee is $330, based on an eight-hour commitment.

The daily fee applies to all work, including that performed outside of meetings, that is required for the body to carry out its role.

"Nominations don't close until January 31, so there is plenty of time to get a nomination in. People can self-nominate or get someone to nominate them if they wish," McGovern-Wilson said.

The Bay of Plenty Conservation Board area is about 319,501ha.

The 2020-2021 annual report details conservation issues including management of pest species such as deer, wallaby, pigs and goats, as well as protection of kauri from dieback, ecosystem management and threatened species management.