Tuahu Kauri Walk. Photo / Supplied

The Bay of Plenty region has many walking tracks and waterfall wonders to marvel at and immerse yourself in. The destinations below may not be the ones you hear about most often, but they are certainly worth a visit. We have compiled just a handful of the walking tracks and waterfalls that you may not have been along to enjoy yet.

Before setting off on your adventure, it may pay to research more about where you are headed to check for important updates or safety recommendations.

Always take some water, food, good footwear, appropriate clothing, sunscreen, and tell someone where you will be exploring and when to expect you back.

Walking tracks

Kaharoa Kōkako Track

Walk through beautiful forest to Onaia Stream - a serene and secluded spot perfect for a picnic or to cool off from the summer heat and exercise. The track has geocaches too, adding to the fun.

Onaia Stream. Photo / Supplied

It's an advanced 1.2km return track and is 45 minutes one way. There is a public shelter at the carpark with some interpretation panels on the area and its kōkako. The track is 36km north of Rotorua. From Rotorua, access is via Hamurana Rd, then Tauranga Direct Rd, Kaharoa Rd and finally Kapukapu Rd.

Part of the Kaharoa Kōkako Track. Photo / Supplied

Katikati's Haiku Pathway

A walk around the Haiku Park in Katikati features boulders and pavement inscribed with more than 40 haiku poems. The poems have been specially chosen to reflect their location and feature work by poets from New Zealand and overseas.

The Uretara Stream runs through the park and the main path leads over a footbridge, and downstream to the highway and Uretara Landing.

From the landing, stroll up the main street to view murals and other works of art throughout the town centre.

For a longer stroll, walkers can do the loop by crossing the Uretara Stream via the new 45m single-span suspension bridge - which follows where the old railway line used to go - connecting to the footpath along the stopbank in Uretara Drive.

The Haiku Pathway makes for an awesome family walk full of fun, fitness and art.

The journey starts at the carpark in Haiku Park, reached via an access road on the northern side of Robert Harris cafe from Main Rd (State Highway 2).

Guidebooks to the pathway are available to buy from the Katikati Information Centre.

Otanewainuku Forest

Explore Otanewainuku Forest on a range of short walks. The rimu loop walk is a 45-minute return suitable for walking children but not strollers or wheelchairs. It starts from the opposite side of the road near the carpark and is a gently graded walk with some large rimu trees.

Whataroa waterfall in Otanewainuku Forest. Photo / Supplied

The lookout track is a 90-minute return walk. The loop track to the summit is reasonably steep in parts, but the view from the top is worth the climb. The lookout tower constructed on the summit offers panoramic views from East Cape to Mount Tarawera and Rotorua, and across the Mamaku Plateau to Mount Ruapehu. The lookout track starts behind the shelter.

Mountain Rd to Whataroa Falls takes 60 minutes one way. This track is more suitable for those a bit more agile. It branches off the Rimu loop track after 15 minutes and weaves through the forest to the Whataroa Falls. The waterfall is a popular swimming hole and picnic spot.

These tracks are south of Tauranga and Te Puke. Take Oropi Rd south from Tauranga and turn onto Mountain Rd just past Oropi. There is a small carpark, public shelter, toilet and picnic area by the road. Alternatively, access Mountain Rd from No. 2 Rd near Te Puke.

Tuahu Kauri Walk

Walk through regenerating native forest until you reach Tuahu - one of the largest kauri trees in the region. It takes 20 minutes one way and starts near the end of Hot Springs Road, 8km south of Katikati.

Tuahu Kauri Walk. Photo / Supplied

This old Māori route was used as a bridle track in the 1890s and adventurous walkers can explore other day walks and more-challenging tracks in the Kaimāī Mamaku Conservation Park.

Sapphire Springs Thermal Pools are just up the road, so you can give yourself a relaxing soak as a reward afterwards.

Waterfalls

Tarawera Falls

The water at Tarawera Falls surges out of fissures in a large rock cliff face surrounded by native bush. The cliff is the end of an ancient lava flow that is believed to have poured from an eruption on Mt Tarawera about 11,000 years ago. The plant life seen here today has developed since the 1886 Tarawera eruption.

Access is from Kawerau and is a roughly 45-minute drive on unsealed roads, followed by a 20-minute walk.

A forestry access permit is required and available from the Information Centre in Kawerau.

Caution is advised for people wishing to swim in the river beside the track above the falls, due to underwater currents and the nature of the river.

Te Wairere Falls, Whakatāne

Te Wairere Falls is a sacred landmark to all who descend from the Mataatua waka. The site was made a scenic reserve in 1971 and remains one of the most historically significant places in Whakatāne.

Raparapahoe Falls. Photo / Electric Photography

The stream supplied freshwater to the town until 1924. Te Wairere Falls is easily accessible from the Whakatāne town centre and is found at Toroa St, Whakatāne.

Raparapahoe Falls, Te Puke

Raparapahoe Falls is a 3m waterfall that gushes into a cool and clear pool. This gem is accessible by a steep and rough 1km track. It can get slippery so wear appropriate footwear.

Homunga Bay. Photo / Supplied

The view from the bottom is well worth it. Cliffs and a fringe of native punga trees rise sharply above the blue pool of water. Find it at 282 Number 4 Rd, Te Puke.

Homunga Bay, Waihī Beach

Take the scenic coastal cliff walk from Waihī Beach to Orokawa Bay and then keep going to Homunga Bay – it's worth the walk.

It's not often you find waterfalls on beaches, but that's what you will find here. This one sprinkles down a rockface and lands directly onto the sand. The walk from Waihī Beach over to Orokawa Bay is 45 minutes one way, and then Homunga Bay is an additional 1.5 hours' walk one way. Start at The Esplanade, Waihī Beach.

